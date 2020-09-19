Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cruz urges Trump to nominate RBG successor soon

Republican Senator Ted Cruz says President Donald Trump should nominate a successor to the late liberal Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg next week. The Republican-led Senate in 2016 refused to hold a hearing on President Barack Obama's nomination to replace Antonin Scalia on the Supreme Court after he died that February.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-09-2020 08:29 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 08:29 IST
Cruz urges Trump to nominate RBG successor soon

Republican Senator Ted Cruz says President Donald Trump should nominate a successor to the late liberal Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg next week. Cruz said Friday shortly after Ginsburg's death was announced that Trump needs to move quickly. He says a Supreme Court that is split 4-4 “cannot decide anything” and under that scenario, “I think we risk a constitutional crisis.” The Texas senator is a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, which will vote on Ginsburg's successor.

He called on Trump to nominate a “principled constitutionalist with a proven record.” Cruz is also among 20 individuals Trump recently added to his list of potential Supreme Court nominees. The Republican-led Senate in 2016 refused to hold a hearing on President Barack Obama's nomination to replace Antonin Scalia on the Supreme Court after he died that February. Leader Mitch McConnell said then it wasn't fair because it was an election year.

The 2020 election is 46 days away.(AP) RUP RUP.

TRENDING

UP CM announces to set up country's 'biggest' film city in Noida

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Realme Narzo 20 Pro price accidentally leaked by Flipkart

Senegal can detect residues in food products through nuclear techniques

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

On this day in 2007, Yuvraj smashed six sixes in an over

On this day 13 years ago, former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh scripted history in the shortest format as he smashed six sixes in an over against England in the first-ever T20I World Cup in 2007. The flamboyant batsman amassed six sixes in...

Ginsburg death ignites fierce U.S. Senate battle - and stirs Scalia's ghost

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburgs death on Friday kicked off a monumental battle in Congress as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell invited President Donald Trump to promptly nominate a replacement, ignoring pleas by Democr...

McConnell pledges quick vote on next justice; Biden says no

The death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg just over six weeks before the election cast an immediate spotlight on the high court vacancy, with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell quickly vowing to bring to a vote whoever Pres...

Philippines' Duterte keeps one metre social distancing rule

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has decided to retain the 1 metre three feet social distance requirement on public transport to reduce coronavirus infecions, rejecting moves to reduce it to 30 centimetres 12 inches, his spokesman said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020