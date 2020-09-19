Left Menu
TDP MLA switches over to ruling YSR Congress in AP

Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar from Visakhapatnam met Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter's camp office and pledged his support while the legislator's two sons formally donned the YSRC scarf in a symbolic entry into the party. Ganesh, however, did not wear the party scarf to avoid disqualification.

Amaravati, Sep 19 (PTI): Yet another MLA of the opposition TDP crossed over to the ruling YSR Congress in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, taking the total to four so far. Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar from Visakhapatnam met Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter's camp office and pledged his support while the legislator's two sons formally donned the YSRC scarf in a symbolic entry into the party.

Ganesh, however, did not wear the party scarf to avoid disqualification. Ganesh, however, later told reporters that he was ready to face disqualification if the TDP pressed for it.

"I am ready to face a by-election as well, if required," he added. The two-time MLA hailed Jagan's pro-poor policies and hence was extending support.

TDP MLAs from Gannavaram, Guntur East and Chirala had already jumped over to the YSRC though they formally did not join the party to avoid disqualification. Jagan Mohan Reddy had, in fact, said soon after becoming Chief Minister that he would admit defectors only after they resigned from their post. This is, however, followed only in breach as the YSRC has been admitting TDP legislators into its fold citing technicalities.

At least three MLCs of the TDP also defected to the YSRC but only one did so after quitting his post. He was subsequently offered the MLC post again in a by-election. The TDP's strength in the 175-member AP Assembly still remains 23 on paper. In reality, though, it is just 19 now.PTI DBV SS PTI PTI

