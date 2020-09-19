Left Menu
Development News Edition

Why govt took so much time to give data on deaths onboard Shramik Special trains, asks TMC

At a press briefing, O'Brien who had sought to know from the Railway Ministry in Rajya Sabha about the number of deaths on board migrant special trains operated during the coronavirus-forced lockdown, alleged till the reply by minister Piyush Goyal, there was no clear mention of death of migrant workers, despite opposition parties demanding answers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2020 18:38 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 18:38 IST
Why govt took so much time to give data on deaths onboard Shramik Special trains, asks TMC

Accusing the Centre of fudging data, the Trinamool Congress' Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien hit out at the government on Saturday over 97 deaths on board Shramik Special trains and asked why it took so much time to come up with the data. At a press briefing, O'Brien who had sought to know from the Railway Ministry in Rajya Sabha about the number of deaths on board migrant special trains operated during the coronavirus-forced lockdown, alleged till the reply by minister Piyush Goyal, there was no clear mention of death of migrant workers, despite opposition parties demanding answers. "Up till now, the minister has been saying seven to eight deaths, and there was no clear mention of the actual numbers. These are the questions that the government does not want the opposition to ask which is why Question Hour was cancelled. Every time you ask them questions, they will say no data is available," said O'Brien, who is also the national spokesperson of the TMC.

"The only data that they have is of their opponents who they want to harass and intimidate," he alleged. Railway Minister Goyal informed Rajya Sabha on Friday that based on data provided by state police, 97 people have been reported dead till September 9 while travelling onboard Shramik Special Trains during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said out of the 97 deaths, state police sent bodies for post mortem in 87 cases. Reports of 51 post mortems have been obtained from state police forces so far, in which the reasons for deaths have been shown as cardiac arrest, heart disease, brain hemorrhage, pre-existing chronic disease, chronic lung disease, chronic liver disease and others, the Union minister said.

Shramik Special trains began operation on May 1 to ferry migrant labourers back to their home states during the lockdown period. In all, 4,621 Shramik Special trains were operated between May 1 and August 31, carrying 6,319,000 passengers to their home states, the ministry said. The statement of the railway minister comes after the government came under criticism when the labour ministry earlier this week informed parliament that no data is available on the number of migrant workers who lost their lives during the 68-day lockdown enforced to curb the spread of COVID-19.

O'Brien on Saturday further said while the government was trying to evade questions from the opposition, this time, "they were caught". "One has to understand that the government cannot decide which questions are taken up because they are decided through a lottery system. So, they had no control over this question, they had to answer. They were caught. "It is unfortunate that I couldn't ask him supplementary questions in response to the answer he gave me," said O'Brien, adding that such data on death of migrant workers on board Shramik Special trains was an example of information that the government is unwilling to provide to the public. He also said by cancelling question hour, the government has done away with around 400 questions that could have been raised by MPs, holding the government accountable.

TRENDING

UP CM announces to set up country's 'biggest' film city in Noida

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Realme Narzo 20 Pro price accidentally leaked by Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Harsimrat's resignation over farm sector bills bold, historic stand: Parkash Singh Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal on Saturday described the resignation of Harsimrat Kaur Badal from the Union Cabinet as bold, historic and a principled stand, and said the Akalis could never be a party to anything whic...

Uttarakhand govt orders action against private labs giving 'wrong' virus reports

The Uttarakhand government on Saturday ordered stern action against Dehradun private labs in giving wrong coronavirus test reports. Chief Secretary Om Prakash asked Dehradun District Magistrate Ashish Kumar Shrivastava to take stringent act...

Outbreak: National Health Mission staff go on strike in C'garh

Contractual employees of the National Health Mission NHM in Chhattisgarh went on an indefinite strike on Saturday demanding regularisation of service. The move would hit health services in the state which is struggling with rising number of...

Ashwin, Rahane bring lot of strength, experience in DC: Shreyas Iyer

Delhi Capitals DC skipper Shreyas Iyer said that the addition of spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and batsman Ajinkya Rahane has brought a lot of experience and strength in the squad. DC will take on Kings XI Punjab in their opening game of the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020