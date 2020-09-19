Left Menu
Development News Edition

Farm Bills: SAD's 'real face' exposed; Harsimrat's resignation 'unsuccessful drama', says Dhindsa

The two bills are likely to be taken up in the Rajya Sabha on Sunday Dhindsa, who formed the Shiromani Akali Dal (Democratic) after quitting the SAD, said Harsimrat Badal was enacting a "drama" by resigning now and this would not be successful as the party stood exposed before the people of Punjab. He told PTI that the SAD leadership, including former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, has “not stood by the ‘Panth’ (Sikh community) and the farmers and have betrayed them.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 18:42 IST
Farm Bills: SAD's 'real face' exposed; Harsimrat's resignation 'unsuccessful drama', says Dhindsa

Dissident Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa on Saturday said the party stood exposed for its "double-speak" on the farm bills and asked why Harsimrat Kaur Badal did not resign as minister when the Union Cabinet cleared the bills in June. The SAD is a BJP ally and its leader Harsimrat Badal resigned as Union minister for food processing industries on Thursday after the Lok Sabha passed the the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill. The two bills are likely to be taken up in the Rajya Sabha on Sunday Dhindsa, who formed the Shiromani Akali Dal (Democratic) after quitting the SAD, said Harsimrat Badal was enacting a "drama" by resigning now and this would not be successful as the party stood exposed before the people of Punjab.

He told PTI that the SAD leadership, including former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, has “not stood by the ‘Panth’ (Sikh community) and the farmers and have betrayed them. I am pained at their attitude and stand on the issue of farm bills". On Harsimrat Badal's resignation, Dhindsa said, "She has enacted an unsuccessful drama. She should have resigned when the cabinet cleared these bills. Farmers are against these bills and are protesting and Harsimrat Badal was forced to resign.” “People have seen the real face of the Badals and they stand exposed before the people of Punjab," he said.

Dhindsa claimed that no party will align with the SAD now after their "real face" has come before the people, which is, they have cling to power and compromised the interests of farmers and the ‘Panth’. Dhindsa, who was a part of the SAD till a few months ago, said the people of Punjab will not spare the SAD leadership for "betraying" them.

To attack the SAD, he also cited earlier incidents of desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib during the Akali-BJP regime led by Parkash Singh Badal in Punjab. The Rajya Sabha member said Punjab will be "ruined" if the farm bills become laws and urged all political parties to oppose them in the interest of farmers and saving them.

Dhindsa also said JJP's Dushyant Chautala, who is deputy chief minister of Haryana, should also clarify his stand on the farm bills as they spell a "death knell for farmers and their livelihood". The JJP is in a coalition government in Haryana with the BJP, which is predominantly an agricultural state like Punjab.

"Punjab will be ruined if these bills are passed and become a law and farming will be finished," he said. The Lok Sabha passed the bills, amidst protests by the ruling NDA constituent Shiromani Akali Dal and the Opposition.

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill were passed by voice vote as the Congress, DMK and Revolutionary Socialist Party members staged a walkout..

TRENDING

UP CM announces to set up country's 'biggest' film city in Noida

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Realme Narzo 20 Pro price accidentally leaked by Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Harsimrat's resignation over farm sector bills bold, historic stand: Parkash Singh Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal on Saturday described the resignation of Harsimrat Kaur Badal from the Union Cabinet as bold, historic and a principled stand, and said the Akalis could never be a party to anything whic...

Uttarakhand govt orders action against private labs giving 'wrong' virus reports

The Uttarakhand government on Saturday ordered stern action against Dehradun private labs in giving wrong coronavirus test reports. Chief Secretary Om Prakash asked Dehradun District Magistrate Ashish Kumar Shrivastava to take stringent act...

Outbreak: National Health Mission staff go on strike in C'garh

Contractual employees of the National Health Mission NHM in Chhattisgarh went on an indefinite strike on Saturday demanding regularisation of service. The move would hit health services in the state which is struggling with rising number of...

Ashwin, Rahane bring lot of strength, experience in DC: Shreyas Iyer

Delhi Capitals DC skipper Shreyas Iyer said that the addition of spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and batsman Ajinkya Rahane has brought a lot of experience and strength in the squad. DC will take on Kings XI Punjab in their opening game of the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020