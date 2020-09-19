Uttarakhand govt orders action against private labs giving 'wrong' virus reports

The Uttarakhand government on Saturday ordered stern action against Dehradun private labs in giving "wrong" coronavirus test reports. Chief Secretary Om Prakash asked Dehradun District Magistrate Ashish Kumar Shrivastava to take stringent action against such labs.

The chief secretary's order came following complaints that some people who tested positive for coronavirus at private labs tested negative at government hospitals, an official said. There are also complaints that 50 per cent of people going to private labs in Dehradun are testing positive for the infection, he said.

The chief secretary who reviewed the coronavirus situation in the state through video conferencing and instructed officials to ensure that people in home isolation do not violate COVID guidelines. He asked all DMs to ensure facilities such as adequate manpower, oxygen beds, ICUs and ventilators at hospitals as the number of people coming to the state is likely to go up with the start of the festival season next month.