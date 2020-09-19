Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sedition case: Lucknow police asks AAP leader Sanjay Singh to appear after Parl session

Earlier, the AAP leader was told to appear before the Hazratganj police on Sunday at 11 am. Investigation Officer A K Singh on Saturday issued another letter to him, stating that since Parliament is in session, he should present himself two days after its conclusion.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 19-09-2020 22:03 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 22:03 IST
Sedition case: Lucknow police asks AAP leader Sanjay Singh to appear after Parl session

The Lucknow police has told AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh to appear before it in a sedition case after the conclusion of the ongoing Parliament session. Earlier, the AAP leader was told to appear before the Hazratganj police on Sunday at 11 am.

Investigation Officer A K Singh on Saturday issued another letter to him, stating that since Parliament is in session, he should present himself two days after its conclusion. The Uttar Pradesh Police had lodged an FIR against the AAP leader under various sections of the IPC on September 2 for undertaking a "caste" survey.

A sedition charge under Section 124 (A) of the IPC was also included in the notice sent to Singh by the Lucknow police on Thursday, sources said. On Saturday morning, AAP’s state unit spokesman Vaibhav Maheshwari had said Sanjay Singh would appear before the Hazratganj police.

“This correction of mistake by the Lucknow police has safeguarded the dignity of the House. This kind of summon cannot be served to any member of Parliament or legislature when the House is in session,” Sanjay Singh told PTI over the phone on Saturday. “It seems the UP government was not aware of this. So, the notice was served on me on September 17,” Sanjay Singh said. The AAP leader said he had “raised a voice against casteism” through his survey. He claimed that Brahmins are being “targeted” and “atrocities” are being committed against Dalits under the UP government led by Yogi Adityanath.

The sedition case against me was lodged out of frustration as I had raised these issues, the AAP leader claimed, saying he had merely brought out "facts" through his survey. The BJP had done a similar survey during the 2017 Assembly elections against the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi government, he said. If the one done by me amounts to sedition, then the one done by the BJP also comes under the category, he stressed.

The AAP leader said he has requested Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu to conduct a probe into the cases registered against him in different districts of the state and claimed that he was getting the support of many opposition parties. The notice sent to Singh on his New Delhi address mentioned charges under IPC Sections 124-A (sedition), 153-A (promoting enmity between classes), and 153-B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration). "The charges against you are serious and non-bailable. You are requested to reach on September 20 at 11 am for presenting facts and evidence. If you fail to remain present, action will be taken against you," the notice sent by the investigation officer read. Besides Singh, the company that conducted the survey has also been slapped with sedition and other charges, the investigation officer had said.

TRENDING

UP CM announces to set up country's 'biggest' film city in Noida

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Realme Narzo 20 Pro price accidentally leaked by Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Spurs sign Bale on loan, Reguilon on permanent deal

Tottenham Hotspur have signed winger Gareth Bale and left back Sergio Reguilon from Spanish champions Real Madrid, the Premier League club announced in a statement httpswww.tottenhamhotspur.comnews2020septemberbale-returns-to-spurs on Satur...

Delhi govt to request people to reach out to friends and advise them good practices in preventing dengue

As its anti-dengue campaign enters the third week on Sunday, the Delhi government will urge residents to call 10 of their friends and relatives and advise them on the good practices in preventing dengue, according to an official statement. ...

Kremlin critic Navalny posts photo of himself walking

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny was seen walking down the stairs in a photo posted on his Instagram feed on Saturday, five days after a Berlin hospital said he had been taken off a ventilator and could breathe independently. Na...

Pogacar crushes Roglic to take grip on Tour de France title

In an incredible climax to the Tour de France, Tadej Pogacar crushed his fellow Slovenian, Primoz Roglic, in the last stage Saturday before the finish in Paris. The win all but guarantees that Pogacar will become the youngest post-World War...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020