Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ginsburg's death draws big surge of donations to Democrats

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-09-2020 00:20 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 00:18 IST
Ginsburg's death draws big surge of donations to Democrats
“In tribute to the extraordinary life of Justice Ginsberg, I'm matching donations to this fund up to $10,000 tonight,” tweeted Grey's Anatomy showrunner Krista Vernoff. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Democrats raised more than USD 31 million in the hours after Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death, demonstrating how the liberal icon's passing and the contentious nomination fight that lies ahead have already galvanized the party's base. The jaw-dropping sum was raised by noon Saturday after news of her death broke late Friday, according to a donation ticker on the website of ActBlue, the party's online fundraising platform.

The 2020 campaign, which will decide control of the White House and the Senate, had already delivered record-shattering fundraising totals for the Democrats, a sign of the motivation within the party to rebuke President Donald Trump on Election Day. But Ginsburg's death brought new impetus to the campaign, particularly after Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., both pledged to move forward with finding a new justice.

That would further tilt the court in a conservative direction, carrying wide-ranging implications for the fate of abortion access, environmental regulations and health care. Democratic challengers to Republican senators were a major recipient of the influx of cash.

A group of Democratic strategists raising money through an effort called "Get Mitch or Die Trying," which shares donations among Democratic Senate contenders, reported that within hours of Ginsburg's death they nearly doubled what they had previously raised. "In tribute to the extraordinary life of Justice Ginsberg, I'm matching donations to this fund up to $10,000 tonight," tweeted Grey's Anatomy showrunner Krista Vernoff.

A separate Senate-focused Democratic fundraising push specifically mentions Ginsburg's legacy. "At this moment it is vital to give to Senate candidates," reads an ActBlue fundraising page called "Protect RBG's Legacy" "Time to apply maximum pressure so that they do the right thing & refuse to vote to confirm before the 2020 election." A representative for ActBlue did not respond to a request for comment on Saturday. A spokesman for WinRed, Republican's ActBlue counterpart, also did not respond to a request for comment.

Democrats were not the only ones who raised the spectre of the coming Senate nomination fight while raising money. In Iowa, vulnerable Republican Sen. Joni Ernst sent out fundraising pleas shortly after Ginsburg's death was announced, drawing a swift online backlash.

TRENDING

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Science News Roundup: NASA mulls possible mission to Venus after recent discovery of possible life; China aims to operate regular space flights by 2045 and more

Lee Min Ho achieves another feat thanks to his massive fan base

Swift remediation is key to managing cyber risks: S&P

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Cycling-Roglic at a loss to explain Tour de France meltdown

Primoz Roglic was at a loss to explain his meltdown after he surrendered the Tour de France overall lead in the final time trial to fellow Slovenian Tadej Pogacar on Saturday.The 30-year-old was the overwhelming favourite for the title goin...

Tennis-Djokovic overcomes Koepfer to set up Ruud semi-final in Rome

Novak Djokovic overcame a mid-match wobble against Dominik Koepfer before securing a 6-3 4-6 6-3 win over the unseeded German and a semi-final spot at the Italian Open on Saturday.The top-ranked Serb had breezed through the previous two rou...

Spinning clock in New York counts down time until climate devastation

By Matthew Lavietes NEW YORK, Sept 19 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Climate campaigners unveiled a huge countdown clock on Saturday, showing how little time is left before global temperatures hit a critical high, to kick off a week of climat...

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Rosa Salazar, Christoph Waltz talk on imminent sequel

Alita Battle Angel 2 may not have an official release date, but fans continue to predict what they can see in the imminent movie. The demand for this movie is severely high among fans. Read further to get the latest updates on this movie.A ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020