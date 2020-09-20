Trump's list of possible Supreme Court nominees

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death Friday, just six weeks before Election Day, is expected to unleash a pitched battle over whether President Donald Trump should nominate — and the Republican-led Senate should confirm — her successor, or whether the seat should remain vacant until the outcome of Trump's race against Democrat Joe Biden is known. Trump had previously named more than 40 people he promised to choose from to fill a potential vacancy on the Supreme Court. The names of his first two nominees, Justice Neil Gorsuch and Justice Brett Kavanaugh, appeared on the lists before their nominations. The most recent additions to Trump's list came earlier this month.

Here are the people now on Trump's list: BRIDGET BADE Bade is a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit. She is a graduate of Arizona State University and ASU's Sandra Day O'Connor College of Law. AMY CONEY BARRETT Barrett is a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit. She's a graduate of Rhodes College and Notre Dame's law school and a former clerk to Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.

KEITH BLACKWELL Blackwell is a justice of the Georgia Supreme Court. Blackwell previously served on the Georgia Court of Appeals and as deputy special attorney general in the state. DANIEL CAMERON Cameron is Kentucky's attorney general. He previously served as legal counsel to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Cameron is a graduate of the University of Louisville and its Brandeis School of Law.

CHARLES CANADY Canady a justice of the Florida Supreme Court. A former Florida congressman, he was the prime sponsor of the first congressional effort to ban the procedure abortion opponents call "partial-birth abortion." He also served as general counsel to former Florida governor and Trump rival Jeb Bush. PAUL CLEMENT Clement is a partner with Kirkland & Ellis, LLP. He previously served as U.S. solicitor general, arguing over 100 cases before the U.S. Supreme Court. Clement was a clerk for Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia. He is a graduate of the Georgetown University School of Foreign Service, Cambridge University and Harvard Law School.

STEVEN COLLOTON Colloton is a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit. He graduated from Princeton University and Yale's law school. He was a law clerk for Supreme Court Chief Justice William H. Rehnquist. TOM COTTON Cotton is a U.S. senator from Arkansas. Before being elected in 2014, Cotton served in the U.S. House and in the Army. He earned his undergraduate and law degrees from Harvard.

TED CRUZ Cruz is a U.S. senator from Texas and was previously Texas' solicitor general. He was a law clerk for Chief Justice William H. Rehnquist. Cruz is a graduate of Princeton University and Harvard Law School. He has said he's not interested in becoming a justice. STUART KYLE DUNCAN Duncan is a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit and formerly general counsel of the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty. He is a graduate of Louisiana State University, LSU's Paul M. Hebert Law Center and Columbia University Law School.

ALLISON EID Eid is a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit. She graduated from Stanford and the University of Chicago's law school and was a law clerk to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. STEVEN ENGEL Engel is the assistant attorney general for the Office of Legal Counsel of the U.S. Department of Justice. Engel clerked for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy. He is a graduate of Harvard College, Cambridge University and Yale Law School.

NOEL FRANCISCO Francisco is the former U.S. solicitor general. Before his appointment in 2017, Francisco was in private practice and served in the Office of Legal Counsel as deputy assistant attorney general and as associate counsel to Trump. Francisco clerked for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia. He is a graduate of the University of Chicago and its law school. BRITT GRANT Grant is a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit and formerly a justice on the Supreme Court of Georgia. She graduated from Wake Forest University and attended law school at Stanford.

RAYMOND GRUENDER Gruender is a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit. He has undergraduate, business and law degrees from Washington University in St. Louis. THOMAS HARDIMAN Hardiman is a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 3rd Circuit. He graduated from the University of Notre Dame and Georgetown's law school.

JOSH HAWLEY Hawley is a U.S. senator from Missouri and previously Missouri's attorney general, a professor at the University of Missouri School of Law, and an attorney with the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty. Hawley was a clerk for Chief Justice John Roberts. He is a graduate of Stanford University and Yale Law School. Hawley has said he doesn't have any interest in becoming a justice. JAMES HO Ho is a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit. Before his appointment in 2018, Ho was in private practice and had served Texas as solicitor general. Ho clerked for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. He graduated from Stanford and the University of Chicago Law School.

GREGORY KATSAS Katsas is a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. Prior to his 2017 appointment he served as deputy assistant to the president and deputy counsel to the president. Katsas served as a law clerk to Justice Clarence Thomas. He is a graduate of Princeton and Harvard Law School..