Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hackers leak personal data of 1,000 Belarusian police on weekend of protests

Anonymous hackers leaked the personal data of 1,000 Belarusian police officers in retaliation for a crackdown on street demonstrations against veteran President Alexander Lukashenko, as protesters geared up for another mass rally on Sunday. "As the arrests continue, we will continue to publish data on a massive scale," said a statement that was distributed by the opposition news channel Nexta Live on the messaging app Telegram.

Reuters | Minsk | Updated: 20-09-2020 14:48 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 14:22 IST
Hackers leak personal data of 1,000 Belarusian police on weekend of protests
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Anonymous hackers leaked the personal data of 1,000 Belarusian police officers in retaliation for a crackdown on street demonstrations against veteran President Alexander Lukashenko, as protesters geared up for another mass rally on Sunday.

"As the arrests continue, we will continue to publish data on a massive scale," said a statement that was distributed by the opposition news channel Nexta Live on the messaging app Telegram. "No one will remain anonymous even under a balaclava." The government said it would find and punish those responsible for leaking the data, which was widely distributed on Telegram channels on Saturday evening.

"The forces, means and technologies at the disposal of the internal affairs bodies make it possible to identify and prosecute the overwhelming majority of those guilty of leaking personal data on the Internet," said Olga Chemodanova, the spokeswoman for the Ministry of Internal Affairs. The loyalty of the security forces is crucial to Lukashenko's ability to cling on to power following last month's presidential election, in which he claimed a landslide victory but his opponents say was rigged to hand the former Soviet collective farm boss a sixth term.

Security forces have detained thousands of people to tackle a wave of protests and strikes, their faces often obscured by masks, balaclavas or riot helmets. Some protesters have physically torn off the masks of some officers. The government said 390 women were detained for taking part in a protest on Saturday against Lukashenko. Most have been released.

Lukashenko's crackdown on the protests has prompted the European Union to weigh fresh sanctions against his government. Minsk reacted angrily on Saturday to reports that Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the leading opposition candidate in last month's election, could soon meet EU foreign ministers.

Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova also criticised the EU for inviting Tsikhanouskaya to the ministerial meeting as well as for considering sanctions against Minsk, saying Brussels was trying to "rock the boat" in Belarus. (Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Alex Richardson)

TRENDING

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

World News Roundup: Taiwan scrambles fighters as Chinese jets again fly near island; Belarus warns EU against inviting Lukashenko's rival to meeting and more

Lee Min Ho achieves another feat thanks to his massive fan base

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Doctors' body urges state govt to regularise non-service PG doctors

The Association of Health Service Doctors in West Bengal has urged the government to regularise the non-service postgraduate doctors as senior residents in COVID-19 hospitals. These medicos are currently referred to as contractual medical o...

Before Ram comes home: Ayodhya to stage star-studded Ramlila

The first Ramlila in the historic city of Ayodhya since the stone-laying ceremony of the Ram Temple will witness renowned actors from across the country descend on the banks of Saryu river and act out the greatest battle depicting the victo...

Congress slams govt over farm sector bills, questions about MSP

Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala questioned the government as to who will give minimum support price MSP to 15.50 crore farmers for their produce. While citing a media report, Surjewala in a tweet in Hindi said, Three ant...

4 human skeletons found during search operation in Uttarakhand

Four human skeletons were found on Sunday by the Uttarakhand police and State Disaster Response Force SDRF teams while conducting a joint search operation along the treacherous mountainous routes leading to Kedarnath. The security personnel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020