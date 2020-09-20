Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP hails passage of farm bills in Parliament

Amid massive uproar by opposition members, the Rajya Sabha on Sunday passed Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020. Attacking the Congress, the BJP president said the opposition party had promised abolishing APMC in its 2019 general election manifesto while this will continue under the Modi government.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2020 15:10 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 15:10 IST
BJP hails passage of farm bills in Parliament

BJP president J P Nadda hailed Parliament's nod to two farm sector reform bills on Sunday, saying they will give farmers freedom in selling their produce and rid them of middlemen. He also hit out at the opposition parties over the ruckus in the Rajya Sabha after the Chair proceeded to take up the bills for passage as he termed the behaviour "highly irresponsible" and an attack on democracy, and hoped that the House chairman will take note of that. Opposition members also violated COVID-19 protocols by storming the Well of the House, he told reporters. Amid massive uproar by opposition members, the Rajya Sabha on Sunday passed Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020. They were passed by the Lok Sabha on Thursday

Nadda asserted that the minimum support price (MSP) and Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMC) will continue even as farmers will get more and better options under these bills, which will become laws after being notified. "Showing foresight, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken these steps for a better future for farmers. They will play an important role in doubling their income," he said. The Modi government has taken a number of steps for farmers' welfare, including implementing the Swaminathan Commission report and announcing over Rs 1 lakh package for the agriculture sector, he said. Attacking the Congress, the BJP president said the opposition party had promised abolishing APMC in its 2019 general election manifesto while this will continue under the Modi government. The Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi do not want to see farmers empowered, he said. The Congress did nothing to undertake any reform to empower farmers and this is an old habit of the party to do politics by misleading the poor and farmers, Nadda alleged. "Farmers are aware of the double-face of the Congress and will not be misled by it," he said. Opposition parties have called these bills "anti-farmers" amid protests by farmers in states like Punjab and Haryana.

TRENDING

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

World News Roundup: Taiwan scrambles fighters as Chinese jets again fly near island; Belarus warns EU against inviting Lukashenko's rival to meeting and more

Lee Min Ho achieves another feat thanks to his massive fan base

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Doctors' body urges state govt to regularise non-service PG doctors

The Association of Health Service Doctors in West Bengal has urged the government to regularise the non-service postgraduate doctors as senior residents in COVID-19 hospitals. These medicos are currently referred to as contractual medical o...

Before Ram comes home: Ayodhya to stage star-studded Ramlila

The first Ramlila in the historic city of Ayodhya since the stone-laying ceremony of the Ram Temple will witness renowned actors from across the country descend on the banks of Saryu river and act out the greatest battle depicting the victo...

Congress slams govt over farm sector bills, questions about MSP

Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala questioned the government as to who will give minimum support price MSP to 15.50 crore farmers for their produce. While citing a media report, Surjewala in a tweet in Hindi said, Three ant...

4 human skeletons found during search operation in Uttarakhand

Four human skeletons were found on Sunday by the Uttarakhand police and State Disaster Response Force SDRF teams while conducting a joint search operation along the treacherous mountainous routes leading to Kedarnath. The security personnel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020