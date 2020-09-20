BJP hails passage of farm bills in Parliament

BJP president J P Nadda hailed Parliament's nod to two farm sector reform bills on Sunday, saying they will give farmers freedom in selling their produce and rid them of middlemen. He also hit out at the opposition parties over the ruckus in the Rajya Sabha after the Chair proceeded to take up the bills for passage as he termed the behaviour "highly irresponsible" and an attack on democracy, and hoped that the House chairman will take note of that. Opposition members also violated COVID-19 protocols by storming the Well of the House, he told reporters. Amid massive uproar by opposition members, the Rajya Sabha on Sunday passed Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020. They were passed by the Lok Sabha on Thursday

Nadda asserted that the minimum support price (MSP) and Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMC) will continue even as farmers will get more and better options under these bills, which will become laws after being notified. "Showing foresight, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken these steps for a better future for farmers. They will play an important role in doubling their income," he said. The Modi government has taken a number of steps for farmers' welfare, including implementing the Swaminathan Commission report and announcing over Rs 1 lakh package for the agriculture sector, he said. Attacking the Congress, the BJP president said the opposition party had promised abolishing APMC in its 2019 general election manifesto while this will continue under the Modi government. The Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi do not want to see farmers empowered, he said. The Congress did nothing to undertake any reform to empower farmers and this is an old habit of the party to do politics by misleading the poor and farmers, Nadda alleged. "Farmers are aware of the double-face of the Congress and will not be misled by it," he said. Opposition parties have called these bills "anti-farmers" amid protests by farmers in states like Punjab and Haryana.