"Constructive destruction" of Hindu temples on in AP, alleges YSRC rebel MP in Lok Sabha

YSR Congress rebel member in Lok Sabha K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju has alleged that there was a constructive destruction of Hindu temples in Andhra Pradesh and sought that a dharmic commission be established to address the issue.

PTI | Newdel | Updated: 20-09-2020 15:49 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 15:49 IST
YSR Congress rebel member in Lok Sabha K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju has alleged that there was a constructive destruction of Hindu temples in Andhra Pradesh and sought that a dharmic commission be established to address the issue. Raising the issue during Zero Hour on Saturday, he said: "In Andhra Pradesh, as of now, a constructive destruction is happening with regard to the Hindu temples. So, let there be a commission, a dharmic commission or a Hindu commission, in line with Christian minorities or Muslim minorities to address the issue." Raju sought Prime Minister Narendra Modis intervention in this regard, saying Only a karmayogi shall address this issue.

Otherwise, atrocities are going on in our state, the rebel MP said. Though Hindus were a majority, we are being treated like a minority, he charged.

The MP from Narsapuram also alleged that age-old rules in the famous Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirumala near Tirupati were being altered for the sake of one individual. They are changing the rules of the Hindu temples for the sake of one individual. This issue has to be addressed, Raju said.

It was an oblique reference to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Chairman Y V Subba Reddys statement that as Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy need not sign the mandatory declaration, affirming faith in Lord Venkateswara, while visiting the temple on the Tirumala Hills. Non-Hindus are, as per rule, required to sign the declaration to visit the temple.

