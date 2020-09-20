Left Menu
How will govt ensure MSP to farmers in the absence of data: Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram on Sunday targeted Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, asking him how he will ensure that Minimum Support Price (MSP) is given to farmers when there is no data of private trade available with the government.

20-09-2020
How will govt ensure MSP to farmers in the absence of data: Chidambaram
Congress leader P Chidambaram (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram on Sunday targeted Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, asking him how he will ensure that Minimum Support Price (MSP) is given to farmers when there is no data of private trade available with the government. "Agriculture Minister says that the government will guarantee that the farmer will get MSP. Private trade takes place even today. The price paid to the farmer is invariably less than MSP. If the Agriculture Minister can magically ensure MSP, why has he not done that so far?" Chidambaram tweeted.

"How will the Minister know which farmer sold his produce to which trader? How will he know the millions of transactions that will take place every day all over the country? If he does not have the data, how will he guarantee MSP is paid in every transaction?" he added. Chidambaram further attacked the government on the promises made by them to various sections of the society.

"Does the Minister and the government think that the farmers are so foolish to believe the empty promise of the government? Did the Modi government fulfil the promise of putting Rs 15 lakh in the bank account of every Indian? Did the government fulfil the promise to double the farmers' incomes? Did the government fulfil the promise to create 2 crore jobs every year?" he questioned. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on September 17 urged opposition parties not to politicise the two agriculture-related bills aimed at boosting the income of farmers and said minimum support price (MSP) will stay.

"Rajneeti ka chasma utar kar kisan ka chasma laga lo (take off political spectacles, see from point of view of farmers)," he said during his reply in the Lok Sabha to the debate on two agriculture bills. The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 is aimed at developing a national framework for farming agreements to empower farmers through networking with agribusiness firms, exporters and retailers.

The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 seeks to give farmers a choice to sell their produce at competitive prices anywhere. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 was passed by the House earlier. (ANI)

