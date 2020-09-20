Kerala government has not sought permission for receiving foreign aid: MHA
The Union Home Ministry on Sunday denied receiving any request from Kerala Government regarding permission to accept foreign aid from the UAE-based Red Crescent for Life Mission housing project in the state.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2020 19:34 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 19:34 IST
Congress MP K Muraleedharan asked in the Lok Sabha today whether "the Kerala Government has submitted any proposal seeking permission from the Union Government to accept foreign aid from United Arab Emirates-based Red Crescent for Life Mission housing project in the state?"
Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said that no such proposal has been received in the Ministry of Home Affairs. (ANI)
