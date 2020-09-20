BJP MPs stage protest in Parliament over West Bengal's law, order situation
Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) MPs on Sunday staged a protest in the Parliament over the current law and order situation in West Bengal.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2020 20:06 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 20:06 IST
Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) MPs on Sunday staged a protest in the Parliament over the current law and order situation in West Bengal. West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh and party MP Locket Chatterjee participated in the protest.
During the protest, MPs raised slogans like, "Save Bengal, Save Democracy", "Stop the killing of BJP workers in West Bengal", and "Reject TMC, Save Bengal". Holding placards in their hands, the lawmakers raised slogans -- "No more atrocities of TMC", "Justice for BJP martyrs", "Stop Islamic Terrorism", and "Stop Political Terrorism". (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- West Bengal
- BJP
- Parliament
- Dilip Ghosh
- Locket Chatterjee
- TMC
- MPs
ALSO READ
No Question Hour: TMC says it's 'unjust' to compare 2-day Assembly session with Monsoon Session of Parliament
BJP MP alleges Jharkhand govt's decision to reserve mines for JSMDC will cause huge revenue loss
Daily COVID-19 testing rose to 10.10 lakh due to Modis bold measures, over 1,500 dedicated hospitals set up in country: BJP chief to party's Odisha leaders.
PM Modi not only addressed health-related matters while tackling COVID-19 pandemic but also took care of economic issues: BJP chief J P Nadda.
BJP announces 70-member steering committee ahead of assembly polls in Bihar