Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP MPs stage protest in Parliament over West Bengal's law, order situation

Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) MPs on Sunday staged a protest in the Parliament over the current law and order situation in West Bengal.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2020 20:06 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 20:06 IST
BJP MPs stage protest in Parliament over West Bengal's law, order situation
BJP MPs protesting in Parliament premises (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) MPs on Sunday staged a protest in the Parliament over the current law and order situation in West Bengal. West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh and party MP Locket Chatterjee participated in the protest.

During the protest, MPs raised slogans like, "Save Bengal, Save Democracy", "Stop the killing of BJP workers in West Bengal", and "Reject TMC, Save Bengal". Holding placards in their hands, the lawmakers raised slogans -- "No more atrocities of TMC", "Justice for BJP martyrs", "Stop Islamic Terrorism", and "Stop Political Terrorism". (ANI)

TRENDING

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Lee Min Ho achieves another feat thanks to his massive fan base

World News Roundup: Taiwan scrambles fighters as Chinese jets again fly near island; Belarus warns EU against inviting Lukashenko's rival to meeting and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

1 held in West Bengal for smuggling gold from Bangladesh: BSF

The BSF has apprehended a man from West Bengals North 24 Parganas district for allegedly smuggling gold worth Rs 36 lakh from Bangladesh, a spokesperson of the border-guarding force said on Sunday. Acting on a tip-off, a team of the Hakimpu...

Soccer-Pioli tells Milan they need a winning start this time

AC Milan have lost their opening Serie A match in each of the last two seasons and coach Stefano Pioli says they need to kick that habit when they host Bologna on Monday. Pioli said Milan, sixth last season, were targeting a top four finish...

BJP considering to move privilege motion against opposition MPs for creating ruckus in Rajya Sabha

Political confrontation between the ruling NDA and opposition parties is likely to escalate over the Sunday ruckus in Rajya Sabha as the BJP is considering moving privilege motion against several opposition MPs, accused of unruly behaviour ...

India's COVID-19 tally crosses 54-lakh mark with spike of 92,605 new cases

Indias COVID-19 case tally crossed 54-lakh mark with a spike of 92,605 new cases and 1,133 deaths, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. The total case tally stands at 54,00,620 including 10,10,824 active c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020