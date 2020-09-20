Left Menu
EC refers false affidavit allegations against Maha CM, NCP MP Supriya Sule to CBDT

The Election Commission is learnt to have reminded the Central Board of Direct Taxes of its request to probe allegations of false affidavits filed by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, his minister son Aaditya Thackeray and NCP Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule, sources said.

The Election Commission is learnt to have reminded the Central Board of Direct Taxes of its request to probe allegations of false affidavits filed by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, his minister son Aaditya Thackeray and NCP Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule, sources said. The complaints were referred to the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) a month ago and a reminder has been sent recently, they said. The CBDT has been requested to verify the assets and liabilities filed as part of their election affidavits.

At present, under Section 125A of the Representation of the People Act, a person found guilty of lying in the affidavit faces a six-month jail term, or fine, or both. Till June this year, the EC used to ask complainants to approach courts directly on issues of alleged false affidavits.

On June 16, the Commission had announced that it would take cognisance of complaints of incorrect or false information on criminal history, assets, liabilities and educational qualifications in election affidavits, and refer the mater to competent agencies on a case-by-case basis. .

