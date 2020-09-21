Left Menu
CPI(M) lashes out at P K Kunhalikutty's remarks in Kerala gold smuggling case

The CPI(M) in Kerala on Sunday hit out against IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty's remarks in the gold smuggling case, adding that a case be registered against him for his "irresponsible" statement that hurts the diplomatic relations of two countries.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 21-09-2020 01:07 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 00:45 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The CPI(M) in Kerala on Sunday hit out against IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty's remarks in the gold smuggling case, adding that a case be registered against him for his "irresponsible" statement that hurts the diplomatic relations of two countries. In a statement, the CPI(M) state secretariat said the IUML MP was "playing with the lives of lakhs of Keralites".

"Kunhalikutty, who said Quran and dates were not brought to the state in a proper channel, is playing with the lives of lakhs of Keralites. UAE is the country where the most number of expatriate Keralites work. The Quran and dates were sent by that country to its consulate. This was cleared by the customs department of the Union government," the statement said. The Left party said the Malappuram MP had alleged that gold was smuggled under the pretext of Quran copies.

"If he stands by what he has said, then Kunhalikutty should agree to hand over the evidence, whatever he has, to the NIA or else apologise for the irresponsible statement. Then a case should be registered against him for his statement that may hurt the sentiments affecting diplomatic relations between the two countries," the CPI(M) said. The ruling party in Kerala said the UAE consulate was opened in Thiruvananthapuram due to a special interest towards the state and If any official was at fault in the case of smuggling gold through diplomatic baggage, the facts should be investigated and brought out. The CPI(M) also alleged that Kunhalikutty was making dangerous moves as he would go to any length for the BJP and urged the people "to isolate the anti-national stand of the League-Congress-BJP alliance". Kunhalikutty earlier in the day alleged that certain persons had exploited the diplomatic channel for smuggling. He had also questioned why the holy books and dates were not being imported through proper channel.

The central probe agencies are investigating Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel in an alleged FCRA violation case related to distribution of Quran and Sakkath (charity), sponsored by the UAE consulate, during Ramzan. Jaleel had also been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate and NIA recently over his telephone conversation with Swapna Suresh, a key accused in the gold smuggling case.

