Left Menu
Development News Edition

Democrat Biden and his allies had $466 mln at end of August -official

In a separate disclosure, Biden's campaign said it raised $212.2 million in August and spent $130.4 million, leaving it with $180.6 million in the bank, also not considering money raised by party allies.

Reuters | Updated: 21-09-2020 09:10 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 09:10 IST
Democrat Biden and his allies had $466 mln at end of August -official

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden ended August with a larger pile of cash than President Donald Trump's re-election effort, giving the former vice president a significant financial advantage in the final stretch of the campaign. Biden and his party allies increased their cash holdings to $466 million at the end of August, a campaign official said on Sunday. That is well above the $325 million that Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh said the campaign would report together with the Republican Party.

Biden leads Trump in most national and battleground state polling ahead of the Nov. 3 election. While the Trump campaign started the year with a considerable cash advantage, Biden has closed the gap as Democratic donors consolidated behind him and the Trump campaign has burned through its money more quickly.

The cash stockpile of Biden and party allies compares with $294 million that the campaign had announced in early August, which was less than Trump's re-election effort had at the time. In recent weeks, Trump's campaign has run Facebook ads pointing to Biden's fundraising strength and asking people to chip in for the president's campaign.

On Sunday, the Trump campaign said in a federal disclosure it raised $61.8 million in August and spent $61.2 million, leaving it with $121.1 million in cash. The report did not include funds raised or spent by the Republican Party. In a separate disclosure, Biden's campaign said it raised $212.2 million in August and spent $130.4 million, leaving it with $180.6 million in the bank, also not considering money raised by party allies.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

World leaders to mark United Nations at 75 as pandemic challenges organization

World leaders will come together, virtually, on Monday to mark the 75th anniversary of the United Nations, as the deadly coronavirus pandemic challenges the effectiveness and solidarity of the 193-member world body.As COVID-19, which emerge...

Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow hold mini 'FRIENDS' reunion at Emmys

Emmys 2020 gave a surprise to the fans of uber-popular sit-com FRIENDS as few of the stars from the show reunited at the award ceremony. During the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards, host Jimmy Kimmel wanted to check up on Jennifer Aniston who had...

Seven of top 10 most valued firms lose Rs 59,260 cr in cumulative market valuation

Seven of the top 10 most valued domestic companies saw a combined erosion of Rs 59,259.58 crore in their market valuation last week, with Hindustan Unilever, HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank emerging as major laggards. The seven firms cloc...

Uncertain future for migrant workers, in a post-pandemic world

Gary Ryhhart, Senior Specialist on Employers Activities, ILO, by Gary RyhnartGary Rynhart When COVID-19 spread around the world, many migrants were shipped home unceremoniously or left to fend for themselves. Migrants have also because of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020