Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan's Suga holds 1st phone talks with Trump as leader

Japan's Foreign Ministry said in a statement early Monday that the during their 25-minute call the two leaders also pledged cooperation in the development of the coronavirus vaccines and treatment, as well as regional security concerns. Known for his political prowess on domestic issues, Suga has hardly travelled overseas and his diplomatic skills are largely unknown, though he is expected to pursue Abe's priorities.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 21-09-2020 09:40 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 09:40 IST
Japan's Suga holds 1st phone talks with Trump as leader

Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga held his first talks with US President Donald Trump since he took office, a diplomatic phone call that was one of his first as the country's leader and one that highlights the close tie between the two allies. Suga was elected as Japan's new prime minister last Wednesday, replacing Shinzo Abe, who forged close personal ties and regularly held meetings and phone calls with Trump. Abe stepped down due to ill health after nearly eight years in office.

“I told him that the Japan-US alliance is the foundation of regional peace and stability, and we agreed to continue to coordinate closely,” Suga told reporters late Sunday night after the call with Trump. Suga said Trump also said he wanted to further develop the alliance together.

Suga said the two leaders agreed to cooperate in the fight against the coronavirus and on North Korea's missile and nuclear threats. Japan's Foreign Ministry said in a statement early Monday that the during their 25-minute call the two leaders also pledged cooperation in the development of the coronavirus vaccines and treatment, as well as regional security concerns.

Known for his political prowess on domestic issues, Suga has hardly travelled overseas and his diplomatic skills are largely unknown, though he is expected to pursue Abe's priorities. Suga inherits a range of international challenges, including balancing relations with China in the face of an ongoing US-China dispute over trade and other issues.

Suga said Trump told him he can call him any time if something happened. “Now I've gained confidence,” he said, adding that he hoped to hold phone talks with other global leaders to explain Japan's stance and deepen mutual understanding and cooperation.

Suga also held talks with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison earlier on Sunday and agreed to continue cooperating between the countries, the foreign ministry said..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Equity indices in narrow range, IT stocks gain

Equity benchmark indices traded flat during early hours on Monday following Asian peers as investors awaited developments on the US fiscal stimulus and coronavirus vaccines. At 1015 am, the BSE SP Sensex was down by 55 points or 0.13 per ce...

Couples can show linked behaviour in terms of risk factors to prevent type 2 diabetes

New research shows that when one half of a couple shows high levels of certain behaviours that prevent type 2 diabetes, such as good diet or exercise, that behaviour also tends to be high in the other half of the couple. The study is by Oma...

Skeletal remains of 4 persons found near Kedarnath

Skeletal remains of four persons killed in the Kedarnath disaster have been recovered from above Rambara on way to the Himalayan temple, seven years after the tragedy. The remains were found during a joint search operation by the police and...

Rheumatoid arthritis associated with 23 pc increased risk of diabetes: Study

A new study shows that rheumatoid arthritis RA is associated with a 23 percent increased risk of type 2 diabetes T2D, and may indicate that both diseases are linked to the bodys inflammatory response. The research was conducted by Zixing Ti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020