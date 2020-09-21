Rajya Sabha adjourned till 10 am

A short while after the proceedings of the Rajya Sabha began on Monday, the Upper House was adjourned till 10 am. Earlier, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu announced the suspension of MPs Derek O'Brien, Sanjay Singh, Raju Satav, KK Ragesh, Ripun Bora, Dola Sen, Syed Nazir Hussain and Elamaran Karim for one week for unruly behaviour with the Chair yesterday.

The Chairman also stated that the no-confidence motion against the Deputy Chairman is not admissible under the rules. Rajya Sabha witnessed unruly scenes as the opposition members stormed the well and reached the deputy chairman's seat to protest against the farm bills debated and passed by the Upper House through voice vote.

Criticising the conduct of the members of the house, six ministers led by Rajnath Singh expressed pain and anguish over the incident. During the day, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, MoS Arjun Ram Meghwal and Union Minister Piyush Goyal went to meet Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu to brief him on the incident. The Opposition, meanwhile, moved a notice of no confidence against deputy chairman Harivansh Singh. (ANI)