Rajya Sabha adjourned till 10 am
A short while after the proceedings of the Rajya Sabha began on Monday, the Upper House was adjourned till 10 am.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2020 09:56 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 09:56 IST
A short while after the proceedings of the Rajya Sabha began on Monday, the Upper House was adjourned till 10 am. Earlier, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu announced the suspension of MPs Derek O'Brien, Sanjay Singh, Raju Satav, KK Ragesh, Ripun Bora, Dola Sen, Syed Nazir Hussain and Elamaran Karim for one week for unruly behaviour with the Chair yesterday.
The Chairman also stated that the no-confidence motion against the Deputy Chairman is not admissible under the rules. Rajya Sabha witnessed unruly scenes as the opposition members stormed the well and reached the deputy chairman's seat to protest against the farm bills debated and passed by the Upper House through voice vote.
Criticising the conduct of the members of the house, six ministers led by Rajnath Singh expressed pain and anguish over the incident. During the day, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, MoS Arjun Ram Meghwal and Union Minister Piyush Goyal went to meet Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu to brief him on the incident. The Opposition, meanwhile, moved a notice of no confidence against deputy chairman Harivansh Singh. (ANI)
ALSO READ
AAP claims UP police detained Sanjay Singh after visit to Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday
Threat of climate change is real and dangerous: Piyush Goyal
Centre, States are working in tandem to make India a startup hub: Piyush Goyal
Govt is working with states, local bodies to make it easier to start a business, says Piyush Goyal
Making false excuses to hide Cong's failures: AAP leader Sanjay Singh hit backs at Rahul