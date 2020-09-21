Left Menu
Development News Edition

ADVISORY-As U.S. presidential election approaches, Reuters/Ipsos begins weekly state polls

While President Donald Trump trails Democrat Joe Biden in national public opinion polls, he does not need popular support to get re-elected, just a majority of votes in enough large, competitive states to win the Electoral College. With that in mind, Reuters on Monday begins taking a closer look at America's swing states with polls nearly every week from now until Election Day on Nov. 3 in Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan.

Reuters | Updated: 21-09-2020 15:32 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 15:32 IST
ADVISORY-As U.S. presidential election approaches, Reuters/Ipsos begins weekly state polls

While President Donald Trump trails Democrat Joe Biden in national public opinion polls, he does not need popular support to get re-elected, just a majority of votes in enough large, competitive states to win the Electoral College.

With that in mind, Reuters on Monday begins taking a closer look at America's swing states with polls nearly every week from now until Election Day on Nov. 3 in Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan. Here is why Reuters decided to focus on those states, and what it will be looking for in the data.

WHAT IS SO INTERESTING ABOUT THESE STATES? All six states have been competitive in recent elections, with nearly the same number of voters backing Democrats as Republicans. All six are large enough to tip a close election to either candidate.

In 2016, Trump won three of those states -- Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan -- by less than 1 percentage point, and a fourth, Florida, by less than 2 points. Those states shifted the race decisively in the Republican's favor, netting Trump 75 of his 306 total electoral votes that year. That Electoral College margin meant that Trump won the presidency despite losing the popular vote by nearly 3 million votes.

This year, pre-election polls show that Biden is currently leading Trump in support by a few percentage points among likely voters in those states. But in some, like Florida, Biden's advantage in support has been shrinking. WHAT QUESTIONS WILL REUTERS ASK?

Besides their support for the president, the Reuters/Ipsos state polls will measure respondents' interest in voting and what is driving their vote choice this year. The polls will ask respondents about their perceptions of the United States: whether they think the country and the economy are headed in the right direction, their concerns about COVID-19 and their support for Black Lives Matter. The poll will also ask them which presidential candidate would be better at fixing the country's problems.

The Reuters/Ipsos polls will also follow the latest news from the 2020 race and insert topical questions as they come up on the campaign trail. WHAT WILL REUTERS LOOK FOR IN THE DATA?

The most interesting findings will come after the questions have been asked multiple times over a few weeks, revealing any changes in support for the candidates. This occurred four years ago, when national support for Democrat Hillary Clinton eroded in the final two weeks before the election, transforming what had been a comfortable lead in October into a dead heat in November.

As of September 2020, roughly 1 in 10 likely voters have yet to pick a major-party candidate, according to Reuters/Ipsos national polling, meaning that Biden's small leads in some battleground states could disappear once all voters make up their minds. Besides shifts in support for the candidates, Reuters will also isolate the population of undecided voters. It will measure this group's political leanings and their support for various issues. This could provide insights about their decision-making.

HOW OFTEN WILL REUTERS POLL BATTLEGROUND STATES? Reuters and Ipsos will conduct surveys six times in all six states. The first set of polls will be published on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, and the remaining polls will be published in each of the last five weeks before Election Day on Nov. 3.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

CIBA develops new product to curb bacterial disease

The ICAR-Central Institute of Brackishwater Aquaculture CIBA on Monday said it has developed a bacteriophage-based product that is effective in biocontrol of bacterial diseases in shrimp hatchery settings, killing only specific disease-caus...

ADB approves $1m aid project to deploy centralized air-conditioning systems

The Asian Development Bank ADB has approved a 1 million knowledge and support technical assistance project to deploy smart, energy-efficient, and disease resilient centralized air-conditioning CAC systems in its developing member countries ...

Swiss report 1,095 new coronavirus cases

The number of people tested positive for infections with the new coronavirus has risen by 1,095, data from Switzerlands public health agency showed on Monday.It has now reported 50,378 cases, up from 49,283 on Friday. The death toll increas...

IAF's Rafale fleet to have first woman pilot soon

A woman fighter pilot of the Indian Air Force will soon join the newly-inducted Rafale fighter fleet as one of its crew flying the multi-role aircraft, official sources said on Monday. The woman pilot has been flying MiG-21 fighters and was...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020