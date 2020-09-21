Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP Assembly clears finance bill, adjourned sine die

In the absence of state Finance Minister Jagdish Devda, Parliamentary Affairs Narottam Mishra presented the Finance Bill-2020 in the House. After the passage of the bills, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in his statement said Madhya Pradesh tackled the COVID-19 situation better than other states.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 21-09-2020 15:47 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 15:47 IST
MP Assembly clears finance bill, adjourned sine die

The Madhya Pradesh Assembly was on Monday adjourned sine die after passing the Finance Bill, 2020 and conducting some other important legislative works. While 78 MLAs were present in the House during the one-day session, 23 attended it virtually, an official said.

All those came to the House were subjected to thermo and pulse meter checks for coronavirus infection, he said. The session lasted for one-and-a-half hours during which the Finance Bill, that allows the state government to carry out its expenses, was passed.

The Madhya Pradesh Moneylender Amendment Bill, 2020, the Madhya Pradesh Municipal Law Amendment Bill, 2020 and the Madhya Pradesh VAT Amendment Bill, 2020, among others, were also passed. In the absence of state Finance Minister Jagdish Devda, Parliamentary Affairs Narottam Mishra presented the Finance Bill-2020 in the House.

After the passage of the bills, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in his statement said Madhya Pradesh tackled the COVID-19 situation better than other states. He said better arrangements have been made for the treatment of COVID-19 in the state. Intervening in Chouhans statement, Leader of Opposition Kamal Nath highlighted problems being faced by COVID-19 patients, like non-availability of oxygen and ventilators, among others, and demanded setting up of an open inquiry into it.

The senior Congress leader also demanded a complaint centre where public can register their grievances. After Chouhan's speech, Protem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma adjourned the House sine die (with no appointed date for resumption).

Earlier, the House paid tributes to 21 prominent leaders who recently died, including former president Pranab Mukherjee, former Madhya Pradesh governor Lalji Tandon, Chhattisgarh's former chief minister Ajit Jogi and former Union minister Hansraj Bharadwaj. The protem speaker also mentioned about the Indian soldiers martyred in the border clash at Galwan Valley in Ladakh, the Baramulla terror attack and those who fell prey to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Members observed a two-minute silence as a mark of respect for the departed souls..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

CIBA develops new product to curb bacterial disease

The ICAR-Central Institute of Brackishwater Aquaculture CIBA on Monday said it has developed a bacteriophage-based product that is effective in biocontrol of bacterial diseases in shrimp hatchery settings, killing only specific disease-caus...

ADB approves $1m aid project to deploy centralized air-conditioning systems

The Asian Development Bank ADB has approved a 1 million knowledge and support technical assistance project to deploy smart, energy-efficient, and disease resilient centralized air-conditioning CAC systems in its developing member countries ...

Swiss report 1,095 new coronavirus cases

The number of people tested positive for infections with the new coronavirus has risen by 1,095, data from Switzerlands public health agency showed on Monday.It has now reported 50,378 cases, up from 49,283 on Friday. The death toll increas...

IAF's Rafale fleet to have first woman pilot soon

A woman fighter pilot of the Indian Air Force will soon join the newly-inducted Rafale fighter fleet as one of its crew flying the multi-role aircraft, official sources said on Monday. The woman pilot has been flying MiG-21 fighters and was...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020