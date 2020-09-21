Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP govt couldn't evict China but using strength to evict 8 opposition MPs: Ahmed Patel

Slamming Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress MP Ahmed Patel on Monday said that the BJP government could not evict China and COVID-19 but they are using their strength to evict eight opposition MP's who are standing up for farmer's rights.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2020 16:47 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 16:47 IST
BJP govt couldn't evict China but using strength to evict 8 opposition MPs: Ahmed Patel
Congress MP Ahmed Patel (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Slamming Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress MP Ahmed Patel on Monday said that the BJP government could not evict China and COVID-19 but they are using their strength to evict eight opposition MP's who are standing up for farmer's rights. Taking to Twitter, Patel said, "The strong BJP government couldn't evict China, couldn't evict the Coronavirus and couldn't evict the Crisis the economy is facing But they are using their strength to evict 8 opposition MP's And reason to evict? Standing up for farmer's rights."

Meanwhile, the Congress party has condemned the "brazen and undemocratic manner" in which members of the Rajya Sabha were "expelled" from the House and said that the party will protest to restore the status quo. Addressing a press conference with party colleagues at Vijay Chowk, outside Parliament House, the Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the move was against the procedures and rules of the parliamentary system.

Congress General Secretary, Randeep Singh Surjewala alleged that the "Central Government has been scuttling dissent voices in and outside the parliament". All the eight MPs who were on Monday suspended from the Upper House announced an indefinite protest in the Parliament premises.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu today announced the one-week suspension of Trinamool Congress' (TMC) Derek O'Brien and Dola Sen, Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Sanjay Singh, Indian National Congress' (INC) Rajeev Satav, Ripun Bora and Syed Nasir Hussain, CPI(M)'s KK Ragesh and Elamaram Karim for unruly behaviour with the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman yesterday during the passage of the farm bills. Rajya Sabha witnessed unruly scenes on Sunday as Opposition members stormed the well and reached the deputy chairman's seat to protest against the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and passed by the Upper House through voice vote.

Both the Bills were earlier passed by Lok Sabha through voice votes. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Farm bills need of 21st century, mandis and MSP will stay: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Monday that the farm sector reform bills passed by Parliament were the need of 21st century India and again reassured farmers that the government purchase of their produce coupled with the minimum su...

Tesla traders bet on Musk battery pitch to spark rally

Fasten your seatbelt, because Tuesday is Teslas Battery Day, and some investors expect Chief Executive Elon Musks pitch on the electric car makers energy storage advances to re-energize its rally following a recent 21 stock slump. Teslas st...

US STOCKS-Futures slide on renewed fears of lockdown, big banks slip

U.S. stock index futures fell on Monday as surging COVID-19 cases raised fears of more lockdowns, while media reports saying several global banks moved sums of allegedly illicit funds over nearly two decades hit U.S. banking stocks.Shares o...

Russia rejects U.S. terms, sees 'minimal' chance to extend New START nuclear pact

Russia sees minimal chances of extending the New START treaty with the United States - their last major nuclear arms pact - as it does not accept conditions set out by Washington, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was quoted as saying ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020