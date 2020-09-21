Left Menu
Kafeel Khan writes to UN human rights expert group, alleges torture in Mathura jail

In a letter to a group of UN human rights experts, Paediatrician Kafeel Khan has alleged that he was "tortured" in Mathura jail where he was lodged under the NSA for allegedly giving provocative speeches in AMU during anti-CAA stir in December 2019.

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 21-09-2020 17:58 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 17:58 IST
In a letter to a group of UN human rights experts, Paediatrician Kafeel Khan has alleged that he was "tortured" in Mathura jail where he was lodged under the NSA for allegedly giving provocative speeches in AMU during anti-CAA stir in December 2019. “I was tortured mentally as well as physically, denied food and water for many days, and treated inhumanely during months of incarceration in a congested, overcrowded Mathura prison,” he wrote to the United Nation human rights experts.

Dr Khan, Who is now out on bail, wrote to the UN human rights group of experts on September 17 with reference to their June 26 letter, in which they had urged the Indian government to release him. The human right group comprises independent experts, not the UN staff. “The use of stringent national security laws/UAPA against political dissenters, in the absence of any appeal, is something to be condemned in all cases,” Dr Khan told PTI on Monday when contacted.

Earlier, when he was in jail, his wife Shabistan Khan had written to the UN human rights expert group alleging unlawful detention of her husband. Dr Khan, a Gorakhpur-based paediatrician, was also arrested earlier and lodged in Gorakhpur jail as one of the nine accused in BRD Medical college case relating to the death of over 60 children in August 2017 allegedly due to the shortage of oxygen cylinders in the hospital.

