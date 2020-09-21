Mamata maintained her power in West Bengal through political terrorism and dictatorship: Kailash Vijayvargiya
BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Monday attacked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said she is in power in the state through "political terrorism" and "dictatorship".ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2020 18:11 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 18:11 IST
BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Monday attacked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said she is in power in the state through "political terrorism" and "dictatorship". He also said people of the state have to be freed from the misrule of Trinamool Congress (TMC) government or one day the state will become cremation ground.
"Mamta Banerjee has maintained her power in the state with political terrorism, corruption and dictatorship. Now the time has come when the people will have to be freed from this misrule of the TMC government. If this is not done then one day West Bengal will become cremation ground," Vijayvargiya tweeted. Earlier in the day, Mamata Banerjee accused the Central government of planning "food-pandemic" for the farmers. (ANI)
