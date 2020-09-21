Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak launches nationwide polio vaccination campaign; to target 40 mn children

In Peshawar, the coordinator for the Emergency Operations Center for polio eradication in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said a three-day anti-polio drive was launched across the province after being suspended earlier on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The target, the official added, was to vaccinate 6.54 million children during the campaign, with 28,528 teams of polio workers participating in the campaign.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 21-09-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 18:33 IST
Pak launches nationwide polio vaccination campaign; to target 40 mn children

Pakistan on Monday launched an ambitious nationwide polio vaccination campaign targeting nearly 40 million children, amidst tight security for medical workers who face threat from militants. Under the vaccination programme, which earlier got postponed for months due to the coronavirus pandemic, around 270,000 polio workers would go from door-to-door to vaccinate children below the age of five.

"This would be a massive polio administration drive under which 40 million children below the age of five would be targeted," a senior official said. While the vaccination programme is nationwide, the duration of the drive has been set by the provinces as per their convenience.

Sindh Health Department said that a seven-day anti-polio drive has been launched across Sindh, with a target to vaccinate nine million children, the News International reported. In Peshawar, the coordinator for the Emergency Operations Center for polio eradication in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said a three-day anti-polio drive was launched across the province after being suspended earlier on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The target, the official added, was to vaccinate 6.54 million children during the campaign, with 28,528 teams of polio workers participating in the campaign. Coronavirus-related Standard Operating Procedures would be strictly enforced during the campaign, the coordinator said, adding that the field staff were provided with surgical masks, hand sanitizer, thermal guns, and other protective equipment.

Authorities in Balochistan are targeting 2.5 million children after the province reported 19 cases of polio this year. On the other hand, the spokesperson for the Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme in Punjab said the five-day anti-polio drive would run from September 21 to 25 in the province.

Authorities said police and other law enforcement agencies were also called in to protect the volunteers while they would be performing the task in the interior areas. Islamist militants consider anti-polio vaccines as a Western conspiracy to sterilise Muslims. More than 100 people associated with anti-polio drive have been killed in such attacks since December 2012.

Islamists' opposition to all forms of immunisation grew after the Central Intelligence Agency organised a fake vaccination drive to help track down Al-Qaeda's former leader Osama Bin Laden in the Pakistani garrison town of Abbottabad. He was killed there by US special forces in 2011.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Noida court rejects interim bail plea of Bike Bot kingpin's brother

A court in Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar district has rejected the interim bail application of Sachin Bhati, the brother of the Bike Bot scams mastermind Sanjay Bhati, officials said on Monday. There are 57 FIRs registered against Sanj...

TN CM, Dy CM laud India's first women airborne tacticians

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam on Monday lauded Indian Navy Sub Lieutenants Kumudini Tyagi and Riti Singh for becoming the first set of women airborne tacticians in India to operate from the deck of w...

Banksy's fly-tipping version of Monet's garden masterpiece to go on sale

British artist Banksys remix of a masterpiece by Impressionist painter Claude Monet is going up for auction on Oct. 21 and is expected to fetch between 3-5 million pounds 3.8-6.4 million, Sothebys said on Monday.In Show me the Monet from 20...

Belarus opposition appeal to EU fails to unblock sanctions

European Union foreign ministers failed to overcome a diplomatic standoff over Belarus on Monday despite an appeal by the countrys main opposition leader to approve sanctions on officials accused of rigging the election last month. Belarus ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020