Italy right seen ahead in regional vote, but no whitewash -exit poll

Italy's rightist bloc has won at least three of seven regions at stake in local elections, but League leader Matteo Salvini looked unlikely to end half a century of centre-left rule in Tuscany, exit polls said on Monday. If confirmed, the result would represent something of a relief for the coalition Democratic Party (PD), which looks set to lose Marche, but had feared above all defeat in its traditional Tuscan stronghold.

The right, including the League, kept control of both Veneto and Liguria after the vote held over two days on Sept. 20 and 21. The PD looked certain to retain Campania, an exit poll on state TV RAI said. In Puglia, the heel of Italy, the race between the right and the PD was too close to call, while in Tuscany, the PD candidate was seen three percentage points ahead of the League candidate.

The seventh regional vote is taking place in the tiny, French-speaking Valle D'Aosta, which has its own party system. A League-backed list was seen in front, the RAI exit poll said.