Left Menu
Development News Edition

BSP MP raises custodial death issue in Lok Sabha, seeks home minister's intervention

He said the Central government has not yet accepted the report. A high-level committee was set up last year for giving recommendations for implementation of Clause 6 of the 1985 Assam Accord that came at the culmination of a six-year-long movement against illegal immigration from Bangladesh. The government should specify when it will accept the report, Gogoi said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2020 18:57 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 18:57 IST
BSP MP raises custodial death issue in Lok Sabha, seeks home minister's intervention

BSP member in Lok Sabha Ritesh Pandey on Monday condemned incidents of alleged deaths in police custody and sought the home minister's intervention in the matter. Raising the issue during Zero Hour, he said such incidents are not good for a civilised society and damages the image of the police.

"Incidents of murders in police custody, in the form of police encounters, are before us... Real culprits are not nabbed. Those nabbed are oppressed, OBCs, Dalits and Muslims," he said. Pandey also said that gangster Vikas Dubey should have been punished following a legal process so that people's trust in the rule of law doesn't get weakened.

"I urge the home minister and the law minister to take cognisance of this issue and make efforts to improve the system so that police stop playing roles of judge, jury and executioner," he added. According to the Uttar Pradesh Police, Dubey was killed in an encounter in the morning of July 10 when a police vehicle carrying him from Ujjain to Kanpur met with an accident and he tried to escape from the spot in Bhauti area.

BJP MP Parvesh Verma raised the matter of a village in his constituency, where over 100 acres of land is underwater. "We asked the Delhi government to develop drainage system but nothing happened," he said adding villagers want that the city government acquire that land on market rates as no farming possible there.

"I suggest that a bird sanctuary be built there," he added. Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi raised a matter about a report being prepared by Justice (Retd) Biplab Kumar Sharma on Assam Accord. He said the Central government has not yet accepted the report.

A high-level committee was set up last year for giving recommendations for implementation of Clause 6 of the 1985 Assam Accord that came at the culmination of a six-year-long movement against illegal immigration from Bangladesh. The government should specify when it will accept the report, Gogoi said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-U.S. Senate Democrats offer $350 billion China plan

U.S. Senate Democrats announced their own program to counter Chinas global influence on Thursday, unveiling a sweeping 350 billion package of legislation seeking to boost U.S. competitiveness and recast diplomacy with Beijing. The plan was ...

Fire breaks out at COVID-19 hospital in Odisha, close shave for 127 patients

Over 125 patients, including pregnant women and newborns, were evacuated after a fire broke out at a COVID-19 hospital in Jagatpur town of Odishas Cuttack district on Monday, officials said. No loss of life has been reported so far, DG Fire...

Noida court rejects interim bail plea of Bike Bot kingpin's brother

A court in Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar district has rejected the interim bail application of Sachin Bhati, the brother of the Bike Bot scams mastermind Sanjay Bhati, officials said on Monday. There are 57 FIRs registered against Sanj...

TN CM, Dy CM laud India's first women airborne tacticians

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam on Monday lauded Indian Navy Sub Lieutenants Kumudini Tyagi and Riti Singh for becoming the first set of women airborne tacticians in India to operate from the deck of w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020