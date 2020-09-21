BSP MP raises custodial death issue in Lok Sabha, seeks home minister's intervention

BSP member in Lok Sabha Ritesh Pandey on Monday condemned incidents of alleged deaths in police custody and sought the home minister's intervention in the matter. Raising the issue during Zero Hour, he said such incidents are not good for a civilised society and damages the image of the police.

"Incidents of murders in police custody, in the form of police encounters, are before us... Real culprits are not nabbed. Those nabbed are oppressed, OBCs, Dalits and Muslims," he said. Pandey also said that gangster Vikas Dubey should have been punished following a legal process so that people's trust in the rule of law doesn't get weakened.

"I urge the home minister and the law minister to take cognisance of this issue and make efforts to improve the system so that police stop playing roles of judge, jury and executioner," he added. According to the Uttar Pradesh Police, Dubey was killed in an encounter in the morning of July 10 when a police vehicle carrying him from Ujjain to Kanpur met with an accident and he tried to escape from the spot in Bhauti area.

BJP MP Parvesh Verma raised the matter of a village in his constituency, where over 100 acres of land is underwater. "We asked the Delhi government to develop drainage system but nothing happened," he said adding villagers want that the city government acquire that land on market rates as no farming possible there.

"I suggest that a bird sanctuary be built there," he added. Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi raised a matter about a report being prepared by Justice (Retd) Biplab Kumar Sharma on Assam Accord. He said the Central government has not yet accepted the report.

A high-level committee was set up last year for giving recommendations for implementation of Clause 6 of the 1985 Assam Accord that came at the culmination of a six-year-long movement against illegal immigration from Bangladesh. The government should specify when it will accept the report, Gogoi said.