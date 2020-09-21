Left Menu
Development News Edition

Monsoon session of Karnataka legislature cut short due to COVID pandemic

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-09-2020 19:15 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 19:15 IST
Monsoon session of Karnataka legislature cut short due to COVID pandemic

The eight-day long monsoon session of Karnataka legislature that began on Monday will now be curtailed by two days, due to COVID-19 pandemic. The assembly session that was scheduled till September 30, will now be for six days till September 26, including Saturday, which is otherwise a holiday, official sources said.

During the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting of the Karnataka legislative assembly today, there was no consensus between the opposition and the ruling side on holding question hour, with the government insisting on tabling the answers. Confirming about curtailing the session, Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly Siddaramaiah, emerging from the BAC meeting, said it has been decided to cut short the session by two days, and it will now be held for five more days till Saturday.

"The session will now also take place on Saturday, following our demand, and the House will meet early, at 10 am every day, thereby ensuring that the House sits for extra hours to transact the business," he said. According to Siddaramaiah, Yediyurappa at the meeting suggested that as parliament session is likely to be curtailed and similar decision has been taken by several state assemblies, "we should also curtail it, after discussing key bills, but the Congress did not agree to it." "I and our colleagues said there are about 40 bills including some ordinances, we cannot agree to all of them without proper discussion, because they are of public importance, and they (government) have agreed to it," he said.

The Law Minister, Speaker and Congress MLA Krishna Byre Gowda will prepare a list of important bills and ordinance that need to be discussed,he added. Siddaramaiah also made it clear that opposition will oppose ordinance amending APMC and land reforms act and labour laws, terming them "anti-people." According to sources, there has been some agreement regarding discussion on six key bills.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had hinted about curtailing the eight-day session, saying he will discuss with opposition leaders about ending it soon after discussion on important necessary issues, due to the COVID pandemic. The Chief Minister had even held discussions with the other party leaders about the government's plans to curtail the session for three days, but the opposition made it clear that it cannot be agreed upon if key and contentious bills are tabled, sources said.

Many legislators, including ministers, have tested positive for COVID-19. State Congress president D K Shivakumar, who was also part of the meeting, said his party did not agree to the government's plan to curtail the session for three days, and also stood adamant demanding that the question hour should be held, "as our MLAs have put 1,600 questions." He also said it was under his party's instance to follow the set traditions that the government agreed to adjourn the session today in mark of respect to JD(S)' sitting MLA B Sathyanarayana, who passed away recently.

The monsoon session of the Karnataka legislature began on Monday under the shadow of COVID-19 pandemic, amid unprecedented safety measures and restrictions, even as several Ministers and legislators have tested positive for the infection. The assembly met at 11 am and paid obituary references to leaders and prominent personalities who died while the session was in recess.

It also paid tributes to Galwan valley martyrs and COVID victims and health workers. Following the obituary reference, the House was adjourned for lunch and it was then adjourned for the day as a mark of respect for the departed.PTI KSU BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Oppn parties hit out at govt over suspension of 8 MPs, hold protest on Parliament premises

Opposition parties hit out at the government on Monday over the suspension of eight Rajya Sabha MPs and are holding an indefinite protest on the Parliament premises against the move. The eight members -- distributed among the Congress, CPI ...

Ex-cop found killed in Chhattisgarh; Naxal hand suspected

A former assistant constable of the Chhattisgarh police was killed using bows and arrows in a suspected Naxal attack in Bijapur district, police said on Monday. This was the latest killing in a series of attacks linked to Naxals in the insu...

UPDATE 2-U.S. Senate Democrats offer $350 billion China plan

U.S. Senate Democrats announced their own program to counter Chinas global influence on Thursday, unveiling a sweeping 350 billion package of legislation seeking to boost U.S. competitiveness and recast diplomacy with Beijing. The plan was ...

Fire breaks out at COVID-19 hospital in Odisha, close shave for 127 patients

Over 125 patients, including pregnant women and newborns, were evacuated after a fire broke out at a COVID-19 hospital in Jagatpur town of Odishas Cuttack district on Monday, officials said. No loss of life has been reported so far, DG Fire...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020