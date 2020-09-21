Ex-HP minister Shyama Sharma passes away, COVID-19 positive report arrives after death
Her samples were taken at a Nahan hospital before referring her to Chandigarh hospital. The report came out COVID-19 positive after her death, he added. The 70-year-old former minister was unwell for the past few days and was being treated at the hospital in Chandigarh, the BJP spokesperson said. BJP national president J P Nadda, the party's state unit chief and Shimla MP Suresh Kashyap and Union minister Anurag Thakur, among others expressed grief over her demise.
