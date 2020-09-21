Left Menu
Ex-HP minister Shyama Sharma passes away, COVID-19 positive report arrives after death

Former Himachal Pradesh minister Shyama Sharma died at a hospital in Chandigarh on Monday, a BJP spokesperson said. Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said that test report of samples collected form Sharma earlier found her to be COVID-19 positive. Her samples were taken at a Nahan hospital before referring her to Chandigarh hospital.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 21-09-2020 21:18 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 20:56 IST
Ex-HP minister Shyama Sharma passes away, COVID-19 positive report arrives after death
Representative Image

Former Himachal Pradesh minister Shyama Sharma died at a hospital in Chandigarh on Monday, a BJP spokesperson said. Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said that test report of samples collected form Sharma earlier found her to be COVID-19 positive.

Her samples were taken at a Nahan hospital before referring her to Chandigarh hospital. The report came out COVID-19 positive after her death, he added. The 70-year-old former minister was unwell for the past few days and was being treated at the hospital in Chandigarh, the BJP spokesperson said. BJP national president J P Nadda, the party's state unit chief and Shimla MP Suresh Kashyap and Union minister Anurag Thakur, among others expressed grief over her demise.

