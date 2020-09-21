Former UK PM May says government putting UK integrity at risk, could damage N. Ireland peace

Former British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday that peace in Northern Ireland and the integrity of the United Kingdom could be damaged by the government's plan to pass a bill allowing it to break its European Union exit treaty.

"Its willingness to renege on an agreement it has signed will lead will lead to some questioning ... of the willingness of the government to fully uphold the measures in the Belfast Good Friday Agreement," May told parliament during a debate on the bill.

"That in turn will lead to some communities having less willingness to trust the United Kingdom government, and that could have a consequence on the willingness of people in Northern Ireland to remain part of the United Kingdom."