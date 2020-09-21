Left Menu
Development News Edition

Supreme Court fight after Ginsburg's death shapes banks' economic outlook

Republicans and Democrats in Congress, already deadlocked over a stimulus package, are now focused on the fight over the Supreme Court vacancy, making a package less likely to pass, analysts at TD Securities wrote in a note on Monday. The fight over the Supreme Court seat "might also increase the odds of the Democrats capturing the Senate in the election," they wrote, an outcome widely thought to boost chances of a bigger fiscal stimulus.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-09-2020 22:53 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 22:49 IST
Supreme Court fight after Ginsburg's death shapes banks' economic outlook
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

President Donald Trump's bid to quickly fill the U.S. Supreme Court vacancy left by Friday's death of liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg could end the already remote chance of a pandemic relief package before the election, bank analysts say.

But it may raise the odds of a Democratic sweep in the Nov. 3 election, which would likely mean a bigger stimulus package afterward to fight economic impacts of the coronavirus. "The Supreme Court vacancy is likely to motivate the political base of both parties and will displace the coronavirus and geopolitical tensions with China as a dominant topic in voters' minds," UBS economists wrote in a note over the weekend.

If Trump and the Republican-controlled Senate move to install a conservative judge on the highest U.S. court before the election, they wrote, expect "an even more aggressive policy agenda by Democrats" if they retake the Senate and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden beats Trump. UBS analysts believe a Biden win is the likeliest election outcome.

A new fiscal package is critical to the economy's recovery, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is expected to tell lawmakers at three separate hearings on Capitol Hill this week. Wall Street's main indices hit their lowest in nearly seven weeks on Monday, on fresh concerns a package could be delayed. Republicans and Democrats in Congress, already deadlocked over a stimulus package, are now focused on the fight over the Supreme Court vacancy, making a package less likely to pass, analysts at TD Securities wrote in a note on Monday.

The fight over the Supreme Court seat "might also increase the odds of the Democrats capturing the Senate in the election," they wrote, an outcome widely thought to boost chances of a bigger fiscal stimulus. That in turn could have big consequences for the speed of a recovery.

"If the 2020 election results in unified Democratic government, this would likely allow a President Biden to pass a large spending increase," Goldman Sachs economists wrote in a note before Ginsburg's death. That could spark a faster-than-expected recovery, Goldman Sachs analysis suggested, pulling forward the date when the Fed would need to start to raise interest rates "by up to two years."

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

EU fails to agree Belarus sanctions despite opposition plea

European Union foreign ministers failed on Monday to impose sanctions on Belarus officials suspected of election fraud or of playing a part in the security crackdown, despite appeals from President Alexander Lukashenkos main opponent to tak...

Civil rights bodies urge govt to send FCRA bill to select committee of Parliament

Civil rights bodies on Monday urged the government to send the FCRA bill to a select committee of Parliament, saying the proposed law in its present form will virtually make it impossible for the NGOs to function. The Lok Sabha on Monday pa...

Civic bodies gear up for desealing

North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash on Monday said the process to deseal properties in residential areas sealed on the directions of the monitoring committee is likely begin this week and officials have been directed to expedite the process. The ...

Adhir Chowdhury terms Govt as 'ordinance savvy government'

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday said that it has become a practice of the BJP-led government to promulgate ordinances on every issue.I took a serious exception to the way one after another Ordinances are bei...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020