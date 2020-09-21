Left Menu
Development News Edition

Allow Ramleelas with all precautions against COVID-19:Delhi BJP's Bidhuri to Union min Reddy

Senior Delhi BJP leader Ramvir Singh Bidhuri met Union minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday and urged him to grant permission for staging Ramleela performances in the city with all precautions against COVID-19. Delhi BJP leaders have been demanding the government to allow Ramleelas and met many authorities, including Lt Governor Anil Baijal, seeking their approval for it.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2020 23:51 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 23:35 IST
Allow Ramleelas with all precautions against COVID-19:Delhi BJP's Bidhuri to Union min Reddy
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBHomeAffairs)

Senior Delhi BJP leader Ramvir Singh Bidhuri met Union minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday and urged him to grant permission for staging Ramleela performances in the city with all precautions against COVID-19. Emotions and faith of the people have been associated with the Ramleela going on for years and its a special year with the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, he said.

"Ground breaking ceremony for Ram Mandir was done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ayodhya and the construction work for a grand temple has been started. In this perspective, Ramleela is even more special this year," Bidhuri, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, said. Recently, several guidelines have been issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, according to which permission has been given to run open theatres. He said that Ramleela staging should also be allowed with all the parameters for prevention against COVID-19, he said.

On this occasion, General Secretary of Delhi Dharmik Sangh Shri Ashok Goel Devraha was also present. Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Reddy, has responded positively and assured that the decision regarding this will be taken at the earliest, Bidhuri said. Delhi BJP leaders have been demanding the government to allow Ramleelas and met many authorities, including Lt Governor Anil Baijal, seeking their approval for it.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

Cameroon plans to build USD 3 billion hydropower plant to export electricity

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Colombians try to revive mass protest against government, police violence

Colombias largest unions lead protests on Monday against the social and economic policies of President Ivan Duque, seeking to revive mass demonstrations after recent incidents of police brutality in which 13 people died and hundreds were in...

Game changer Chahal showed how he can get purchase on any surface: Kohli

Royal Chellangers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli on Monday credited wrist spinner Yuzvendra Chahals three-wicket burst for his sides 10-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening IPL match here. Chahal 318 removed in-form Englishman J...

Canada police say six ricin-laced letters sent to U.S., including White House

Canadian police on Monday searched an apartment in a Montreal suburb linked to the woman arrested for sending a ricin-filled envelope to the White House and to five other addresses in Texas, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police RCMP said. U.S....

Adopt proactive approach in dealing with COVID-19: J-K official

Amid rise coronavirus cases in Jammu, a top government official on Monday directed heads of departments to adopt proactive approach in dealing with COVID-19, besides monitoring the situation round-the-clock. Financial Commissioner, Health a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020