Left Menu
Development News Edition

Without comprehensive reforms, UN faces 'crisis of confidence': PM Modi

The United Nations faces a "crisis of confidence” without comprehensive reforms, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said, asserting that the world needs a reformed multilateralism that reflects today's realities, gives voice to all stakeholders, addresses contemporary challenges and focuses on human welfare.

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 22-09-2020 03:39 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 03:06 IST
Without comprehensive reforms, UN faces 'crisis of confidence': PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (file) Image Credit: ANI

The United Nations faces a "crisis of confidence" without comprehensive reforms, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said, asserting that the world needs a reformed multilateralism that reflects today's realities, gives voice to all stakeholders, addresses contemporary challenges and focuses on human welfare. Prime Minister Modi's call for reformed multilateralism assumes special significance as it comes on the eve of India taking a seat at the powerful UN Security Council as an elected non-permanent member for a two year term beginning January 1, 2021. "We cannot fight today's challenges with outdated structures. Without comprehensive reforms, the UN faces a crisis of confidence," Modi said on Monday in his video address to the High-Level meeting of the General Assembly to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the United Nations.

As the UN marks 75 years of its existence, the 193-member UN General Assembly adopted a forward-looking political declaration that gave a clarion call for strengthening mechanism to combat terrorism, reformed multilateralism, inclusive development and better preparedness to deal with challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic. Noting that the declaration also acknowledges the need for reform of the United Nations itself, Modi said, "For today's interconnected world, we need a reformed multilateralism that reflects today's realities, gives voice to all stakeholders, addresses contemporary challenges and focuses on human welfare." He said India looks forward to working with all other nations towards this end. India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti introduced Prime Minister Modi's pre-recorded statement from the UN General Assembly Hall.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

Cameroon plans to build USD 3 billion hydropower plant to export electricity

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Blue Jays' Giles to undergo Tommy John surgery

Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Ken Giles will undergo Tommy John surgery, the team announced Monday. Giles is expected to miss most, if not all, of the 2021 season while recuperating.Giles, who turned 30 on Sunday, is slated to become a fre...

UK raises coronavirus alert as infections rise 'exponentially', heightened curbs from Thursday

The UK government has raised its coronavirus alert level from three to four, which indicates that the transmission of the virus is high and rising exponentially. Downing Street on Monday said new curbs on the hospitality section will come i...

US cruises vow 100% testing in plan for resuming sailing

Major cruise lines say they will test all passengers and crew for COVID-19 prior to boarding as part of their plan for resuming sailing in the Americas. The Cruise Lines International Association, a trade group that represents 95 of global ...

Trump could face tax fraud probe, Manhattan prosecutor says

Manhattans district attorney said on Monday he could have grounds to investigate President Donald Trump and his businesses for tax fraud, as he seeks to persuade a federal appeals court to let him enforce a subpoena for Trumps tax returns. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020