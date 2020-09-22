Left Menu
Development News Edition

Third parties could play a lesser role in 2020 campaign

President Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton in Michigan by fewer than 11,000 votes that year while left-leaning Green Party candidate Jill Stein netted over 51,000 and Libertarian Gary Johnson won 172,000.

PTI | Johnstown | Updated: 22-09-2020 12:34 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 12:34 IST
Third parties could play a lesser role in 2020 campaign

In close elections, it doesn't take much for third-party candidates to play an outsize role — as Democrats learned the hard way in 2016. President Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton in Michigan by fewer than 11,000 votes that year while left-leaning Green Party candidate Jill Stein netted over 51,000 and Libertarian Gary Johnson won 172,000. In Wisconsin, Trump won by about 23,000 votes, fewer than Stein's 32,000. And in Pennsylvania, Stein's 49,000 votes eclipsed the margin by which Trump defeated Clinton.

Victory in those three states catapulted Trump into the White House. As he seeks another term amid a pandemic and sudden Supreme Court vacancy, there are questions about whether third parties could play a similar role in this year's high-stakes election. “Green Party candidates in 2000 and 2016 fundamentally changed the course of the 21st century,” said presidential historian Douglas Brinkley of Rice University. “Trump has a terrible electoral map right now. The math is leaning against him. A vital third-party candidate would likely help him tremendously.” But third-party candidates are facing hurdles that didn't exist four years ago, potentially weakening their impact.

In a court decision last week, the Green Party candidate was barred from appearing on Pennsylvania's ballot. A flurry of legal challenges will keep significant third-party candidates off the ballot in Wisconsin. Three other third parties — the Constitution, Libertarian and American Solidarity parties — have spots on the Wisconsin ballot, but Marquette Law School poll director Charles Franklin said there's reason to believe the third parties will have less influence than they did in 2016.

Franklin said recent history shows a falloff in third-party support four years after an election in which the Electoral College result differed from the popular result. Support for the Green Party plummeted in 2004, four years after Ralph Nader's Green Party bid helped tip the election away from Democrat Al Gore and to Republican George W. Bush. “It drove home to both voters and nonvoters alike that we can have very close elections, and they have to consider that in deciding whether to cast a third-party vote or not,” Franklin said.

Michael Meketa, 26, a registered independent from Johnstown, Pennsylvania, voted in 2016 for Johnson's “combination of libertarian and smart economic policies" but will opt for Biden this November because of what four years of Trump has wrought. “I saw last time, there's no hope in a third-party candidate in this basically two-party system that we have. But not only that, it's just all the damage Trump has done," Meketa said. “I'm better off voting for Biden, and I'd feel better voting for Biden just because there's some civility, some chance for recovery.” In Michigan, 5 per cent of the electorate – nearly 242,000 people -- voted for a third-party candidate in 2016. But it was less than 1 per cent in 2012 and on track to be low again this year, said local pollster Richard Czuba, who believes Democrats this time will stick with their candidate, which they didn't do four years ago.

“Those Democrats not only didn't turn out, but a sizable number shifted over to a third party as kind of a protest vote. 'Oh, Hillary Clinton's going to win this. I can protest,'” said Czuba, of the Lansing-based Glengariff Group. “We're not seeing any of that happening this year.” Two of the key factors in the surge of third-party voting in 2016 was the number of voters who disliked both major-party candidates as well as those Democrats who believed there was little chance Trump could win. “For many folks who voted third party, they found both Clinton and Trump as objectionable and parked themselves elsewhere as a protest vote,” said Kevin Madden, a Republican strategist who worked on Mitt Romney's 2012 presidential campaign. “But there are no charged negative feelings toward Biden like there were toward Clinton. The lack of a third-party candidate hurts Trump.” Enter, Kanye West. Maybe.

The hip-hop star and fashion mogul has launched a scattershot campaign that many of Trump's allies believe could siphon votes away from Biden. With a number of Trump supporters working on the ground to advance West's campaign, many Democrats view his candidacy as a dirty trick by Republicans. West has denied the claim, but he has voiced support for Trump before, met with the president in the Oval Office and has sported one of his trademark red “Make America Great Again” hats.

It was not clear what impact West's candidacy would have, despite his superstar status and near universal name recognition. He entered the race and failed to get on the ballot in battlegrounds like Michigan and Florida, but he could play spoiler in states where he will appear, like Colorado, Minnesota and Iowa. “Biden has faced questions about the enthusiasm of support he is receiving from African Americans,” Brinkley said. “This has been such a strange year: if West even gets 2 to 3 per cent, that could matter.”

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Halep taking her game to a higher plane after shutdown

Simona Halep said she had found inner calm during tenniss coronavius shutdown and that she had returned to the courts with more maturity and perspective on the game. Halep won the Dubai title before the WTA Tours suspension in March and lif...

Parliament passes Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

Parliament passes Banking Regulation Amendment Bill, 2020....

Many coop banks came under stress during COVID; their finances being closely monitored by regulator RBI: FM in Rajya Sabha.

Many coop banks came under stress during COVID their finances being closely monitored by regulator RBI FM in Rajya Sabha....

Italy's bond yields hold near 7-month lows as Salvini falls short

Italys borrowing costs fell on Tuesday towards their lowest levels in seven months on a perceived reduction in political risk as right-wing opposition leader Matteo Salvini failed to make the breakthroughs he had hoped for in regional elect...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020