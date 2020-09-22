Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia's FM laments sanctions at UN amid tension with West

Lavrov's speech came amid tensions between Russia and the West over Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who is being treated in Berlin for what German authorities said was a nerve agent poisoning, and as the European Union ponders imposing sanctions over Belarus' disputed presidential election and crackdowns on protesters. German Chancellor Angela Merkel called Navalny's poisoning an attempted murder that was intended to silence Russian President Vladimir Putin's most prominent foe.

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 22-09-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 18:33 IST
Russia's FM laments sanctions at UN amid tension with West

Russia's foreign minister complained about countries using sanctions to meddle in the domestic affairs of other nations, telling the UN General Assembly that such penalties hamper an effective worldwide response to issues such as the coronavirus pandemic, climate change, military conflicts and international terrorism. In a speech delivered when it was early Tuesday in Moscow but still Monday in New York, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the attempts by some countries to “meddle in the domestic affairs of other states, using unilateral sanctions” interfere with addressing “challenging threats the world is facing today.” “We believe that this is largely attributed to the fact that some countries are not willing to account for the legitimate interests of other states," Lavrov said in a speech on behalf of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, which consists of Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

“They are seeking to impose concepts and standards like the 'rules-based world order' while attempting to meddle in the domestic affairs of other states, using unilateral sanctions in violation of the UN Security Council prerogatives, and exhibiting intolerance and hatred," the minister charged. Lavrov's speech came amid tensions between Russia and the West over Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who is being treated in Berlin for what German authorities said was a nerve agent poisoning, and as the European Union ponders imposing sanctions over Belarus' disputed presidential election and crackdowns on protesters.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel called Navalny's poisoning an attempted murder that was intended to silence Russian President Vladimir Putin's most prominent foe. Merkel's office indicated that she may be willing to rethink the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, which would bring Russian gas to Germany under the Baltic Sea. Russia also drew international criticism for approving a COVID-19 vaccine after testing it on just several dozen people. Putin, who is scheduled to address the UN General Assembly later Tuesday, touted the vaccine on national television and said that one of his adult daughters had already been inoculated. However, both Russian and Western experts insisted that further studies were necessary to determine its effectiveness and safety.

Lavrov, in his speech, called for unity and urged countries to reaffirm their commitment to the UN charter and international law, saying that “the world is tired of dividing lines, of separating states into friends and foes.” “We once again, like in 1945, need to cast the differences aside and unite in the name of solving common problems, backed by equal dialogue and mutual respect for (each other's) interests,” the Russian minister concluded. European Union foreign ministers failed to agree Monday on imposing sanctions on Belarusian officials suspected of election fraud or of playing a part in a six-week security crackdown. However, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said there was “clear will to adopt those sanctions".

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Academic calendar for first year of UG, PG students for session 2020-21 announced

Union Minister for Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Tuesday announced the University Grants Commission UGC guidelines on academic calendar for the first year of under-graduate and post-graduate students of the universities for the sess...

NIRF doesn't use any classification of journals for rankings of management institutes: Govt

The National Institutional Ranking Framework NIRF does not use any classification of journals for rankings of management institutions, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said on Tuesday. He made the comments in response to a ...

Mexico to sign up to WHO's coronavirus COVAX vaccine plan this week - foreign minister

Mexicos Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard on Tuesday said his country will finalize this week a deal to join the World Health Organizations global COVAX plan, which aims to deliver at least 2 billion doses of coronavirus vaccines by the end o...

Will implement PM-Kisan, Ayushman Bharat if Centre routes funds through state govt: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written to the Centre, saying the PM-Kisan and Ayushman Bharat schemes will be implemented in West Bengal if the funds are routed through the state government. In a letter to Union Agriculture ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020