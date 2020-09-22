Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karnataka House committee seeks more privileges for legislators

The panel in its report has sought for solving all issues faced by legislators at toll collection centres on national highways, and increasing the number of FASTag given to MLAs from one to two among others. It recommends making arrangements with regards to darshan and lodging at Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh, also necessary arrangements be made as per protocol when the legislators visit prominent temples in neighbouring states.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-09-2020 21:26 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 21:09 IST
Karnataka House committee seeks more privileges for legislators
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Providing lounge facility at Delhi airport, hassle-free arrangement at toll collection centres on national highways, darshan and lodging facility at Tirupati, are some of the recommendations made by an house panel, tabled in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Tuesday. The Committee on Privileges in its report has made recommendations to the government for necessary action under various departments including Personnel and Administrative Reforms, PWD, Muzrai (Endowment), Backward Classes Welfare, Minority Welfare, and Women and Child Development Departments.

The committee is headed by BJP MLA S A Ravindranath. Seeking more reforms regarding the protocol that need to be followed while organising government programmes, the report recommends compulsory training for local level officials regarding the protocol that needs to be followed concerning legislators.

It also calls for priority to be given to local legislators at programmes and meetings, seeks for arrangements to be made at Delhi airport lounge for legislators from the state to take rest, single policy in appointment of gunman without any discrimination, and to ensure MLAs inaugurate projects up to Rs 5 crore in their constituency. The panel in its report has sought for solving all issues faced by legislators at toll collection centres on national highways, and increasing the number of FASTag given to MLAs from one to two among others.

It recommends making arrangements with regards to darshan and lodging at Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh, also necessary arrangements be made as per protocol when the legislators visit prominent temples in neighbouring states. Among the other recommendations, according to the report, legislators should be given the powers to select beneficiaries for various schemes under the Backward Classes Welfare, also Minority Welfare Haj and Wakf departments, which is currently enjoyed by the officials.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Piyush Goyal takes part in virtual meeting of G-20 Trade, Investment Ministers

Union Commerce and Industry Railways Minister Shri Piyush Goyal today took part in the virtual meeting of the G-20 Trade and Investment Ministers. Making interventions during the meeting, he called upon G-20 to play a leadership role in cr...

Uttarakhand CM's OSD passes away due to COVID-19

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawats Officer on Special Duty OSD Gopal Singh Rawat on Tuesday passed away due to COVID-19, Chief Ministers Office CMO said. According to the CMO, Rawat was hospitalised for almost three weeks in ...

Billionaire Bloomberg raises millions to help restore Florida felon voting rights

Billionaire Michael Bloomberg has raised over 16 million to help former felons restore their voting rights in the critical battleground state of Florida, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.The fundraising tally comes just ove...

E-ticketing aap of Delhi transport dept to cover all 6,600 public buses by Nov first week: Gahlot

The e-ticketing app of Delhi governments Transport department is expected to cover all 6,600 public transport buses by the first week of November, Transport minister Kailash Gahlot said on Tuesday. Gahlot said features like its usage by non...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020