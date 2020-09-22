Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Cat is out of the bag': Dhankhar hits out at Mamata over central schemes letter

Addressing the press at the Raj Bhavan soon after the two letters written by the chief minister were made public, Dhankhar asked why was this demand being raised instead of direct transfer of funds to beneficiaries as in other states. Banerjee has written separate letters to the Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, saying the PM-Kisan and Ayushman Bharat schemes will be implemented in West Bengal if the funds are routed through the state government.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 22-09-2020 21:56 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 21:40 IST
'Cat is out of the bag': Dhankhar hits out at Mamata over central schemes letter
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday hit out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for writing to the Centre that funds of Ayushman Bharat and PM-Kisan be routed through the state government, questioning whether the proposal is to help the corrupt instead of the real beneficiaries. Addressing the press at the Raj Bhavan soon after the two letters written by the chief minister were made public, Dhankhar asked why was this demand being raised instead of direct transfer of funds to beneficiaries as in other states.

Banerjee has written separate letters to the Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, saying the PM-Kisan and Ayushman Bharat schemes will be implemented in West Bengal if the funds are routed through the state government. Stating that the "cat is out of the bag", Dhankhar noted that the chief minister's proposal will benefit "non- state actors" who are already in control of the corridors of power in the state.

"The heart of the scheme is a direct transfer without middlemen, without any cut, and the (state) government wants this money," the governor said. He also questioned why it has taken the chief minister so long to propose the implementation of the schemes in the state.

"Have we not seen what happened in Amphan relief distribution?... unimaginable corruption has happened, deserving ones have not got it, while the undeserving got it," he alleged. Largescale corruption in Amphan relief has been put under the carpet with no case having been registered, Dhankhar claimed.

He said that how could one, believing in transparency, accountability and in the interest of farmers ask for the routing instead of it reaching directly to the farmers. "Each of our farmers has lost Rs 12,000 owing to non- implementation of the PM-Kisan," he said.

The governor further said that he has written to the chief minister at least half a dozen times on the issue and even on August 15 the issue was raised by him during her visit to the Raj Bhavan. "What is shocking and worrisome is the last part of her letter, where the chief minister says we are doing enough," Dhankhar said.

The governor said that he was made to read in the Assembly that Rs 700 crores have been spent by the West Bengal government under its Krishak Bandhu scheme, which he said is not even 10 per cent of Rs 8,400 crores that the state's farmers could have got from the PM-Kisan scheme. "You want to compromise the interest of the farmers by saying send the money to us. Corruption was 100 per cent plugged in PM-Kisan by direct transfer," he said.

Dhankar also criticised the chief minister for asking the Union Health Minister for 100 per cent funding of the Ayushman Bharat scheme to implement it in West Bengal and that it be routed through the state government.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Low subsidy by MSEDCL hampering solar power generation in Maha: Association

Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited MSEDCL is seeking subsidy of Rs 31 crore for just 25 MW solar power which is hampering the clean energy generation in the state, an industry body charged on Tuesday. Maharashtra Sol...

Schools for classes 9-12 to resume in Bihar from Sep 28

Schools for students of classes 9 to 12 in Bihar will resume from September 28, as per an official order issued on Tuesday. Attending classes will not be mandatory, as per the order issued by the states education department.Students will be...

SAD to hold 'chakka jaam' in Punjab on Sep 25 against farm bills

The Shiromani Akali Dal SAD, the BJPs oldest ally, on Tuesday announced road blockades across Punjab on September 25 to protest against the contentious farm bills passed by Parliament. However, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh termed t...

Mephedrone, ganja seized in Mumbai; 2 held

A 30-year-old lyricist and a 45-year-old man were arrested in two separate incidents in Mumbai with banned Mephedrone MD drug and ganja, an Anti Narcotics Cell ANC official said on Tuesday. In the first case, ANC sleuths seized 250 grams of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020