Left Menu
Development News Edition

Removal of pulses, onion, potato from list of essentials will lead to food crisis: TMC

The BJP West Bengal unit, however, said that it was done to help farmers get a better price. The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill to remove cereals, pulses, oilseeds, edible oils, onion and potato from the list of essential commodities.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 22-09-2020 22:05 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 21:48 IST
Removal of pulses, onion, potato from list of essentials will lead to food crisis: TMC
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@AITCofficial)

The Trinamool Congress on Tuesday slammed the BJP-led central government's decision to remove cereals, pulses, oilseeds, edible oils, onion and potato from the list of essential commodities, claiming that the "anti-people and disastrous" move would lead to food crisis. The BJP West Bengal unit, however, said that it was done to help farmers get a better price.

The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill to remove cereals, pulses, oilseeds, edible oils, onion and potato from the list of essential commodities. The bill, which was approved by the Lok Sabha on September 15, replaces an ordinance promulgated in June. "The decision to remove pulses, oilseeds, edible oils, onion and potato from the list of essential commodities is anti-people and disastrous. It will only help the big corporates and the BJP to loot the resources of the country," senior TMC leader and MP Sougata Ray claimed.

The BJP-led government is doing everything possible to wipe out the middle class and the poor section of the country, he alleged. "The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill and the farm sector reform bills will not serve the interests of farmers. It would lead to food crisis in the country, while farmers will not get the MSP (minimum support price) for their produce," Ray said.

Echoing his views, senior Congress leader Pradip Bhattacharya, a Rajya Sabha MP, said that this amendment to the Essential Commodities Act would lead to a major agrarian crisis in the country. West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh, dubbed the claims as baseless.

"If the TMC is so concerned about price rise, it should first answer why the prices of potato are beyond the reach of the common man in West Bengal? These farm sector reforms bill will help farmers get a better price for their produce. People would also get the benefit," Ghosh said. Two key farm bills, dubbed by the government as the biggest reform in agriculture, were on Sunday passed by Rajya Sabha by voice vote amid chaotic scenes by opposition members who demanded that they be referred to a House panel for greater scrutiny.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Low subsidy by MSEDCL hampering solar power generation in Maha: Association

Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited MSEDCL is seeking subsidy of Rs 31 crore for just 25 MW solar power which is hampering the clean energy generation in the state, an industry body charged on Tuesday. Maharashtra Sol...

Schools for classes 9-12 to resume in Bihar from Sep 28

Schools for students of classes 9 to 12 in Bihar will resume from September 28, as per an official order issued on Tuesday. Attending classes will not be mandatory, as per the order issued by the states education department.Students will be...

SAD to hold 'chakka jaam' in Punjab on Sep 25 against farm bills

The Shiromani Akali Dal SAD, the BJPs oldest ally, on Tuesday announced road blockades across Punjab on September 25 to protest against the contentious farm bills passed by Parliament. However, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh termed t...

Mephedrone, ganja seized in Mumbai; 2 held

A 30-year-old lyricist and a 45-year-old man were arrested in two separate incidents in Mumbai with banned Mephedrone MD drug and ganja, an Anti Narcotics Cell ANC official said on Tuesday. In the first case, ANC sleuths seized 250 grams of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020