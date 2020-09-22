Left Menu
Development News Edition

As Afghanistan peace talks stutter, U.S. says violence levels too high

The level of violence in Afghanistan is unacceptably high and the United States expects further setbacks during talks, the Special Representative for Afghanistan said on Tuesday, as the Afghan government and Taliban remained far apart on even basic issues 10 days into talks meant to end two decades of war.

Reuters | Updated: 22-09-2020 23:03 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 22:39 IST
As Afghanistan peace talks stutter, U.S. says violence levels too high
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The level of violence in Afghanistan is unacceptably high and the United States expects further setbacks during talks, the Special Representative for Afghanistan said on Tuesday, as the Afghan government and Taliban remained far apart on even basic issues 10 days into talks meant to end two decades of war. "By any measure, current levels of violence are too high," special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad told a House of Representatives hearing.

"We know that reductions are possible," Khalilzad said. Despite difficulties, the talks are the best hope for peace in years and come as a result of a February pact between the Taliban and United States, allowing U.S. forces to withdraw in exchange for Taliban promises on terrorism.

But the militant group has refused to agree to a ceasefire and the war grinds on. In recent months, the Taliban has pledged to respect women's rights under sharia but many educated women who have come of age since the Taliban were ousted in 2001 for harboring al Qaeda leader Osama bin laden have doubts.

During the hearing, Democrats asked Khalilzad about the possibility that after 20 years of war, billions of dollars and thousands of deaths, the withdrawal of U.S. forces could end education for Afghan girls. "I want to assure the Afghan women that we will be with them," Khalilzad said.

Since the spotlight faded from the lavish Sept. 12 opening ceremony for the talks in Qatar, the two sides have only confirmed that they are diametrically opposed on virtually every issue. "While we have reasons to be hopeful, we are under no illusions about the challenges ahead. ... We expect that there will be setbacks and obstacles," Khalilzad said.

He added that Washington and allies were looking at an agreement between Afghanistan and Pakistan so that neither side's territory would be used to attack the other. "We're hoping that by the time that these other negotiations are over, we could also achieve success in that regard," Khalilzad, who recently returned from Doha, said.

Afghanistan has for years accused Pakistan of supporting Taliban militants. Pakistan denies doing so and in turn accuses Afghanistan of supporting militants fighting Islamabad. The United States is expected to reduce troop levels to 4,000 to 5,000 in the coming months and will look at further reductions based on conditions.

David Helvey, who is performing the duties of assistant secretary of defense for Indo-Pacific security affairs, told the subcommittee hearing the Pentagon was carrying out "prudent planning" to withdraw all U.S. troops from Afghanistan by May 2021 if conditions were met. He added that for now Defense Secretary Mark Esper had not issued any orders to go below 4,000 troops.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan Royals beat CSK by 16 runs

Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings by 16 runs in an IPL game on Tuesday riding on brilliant performances from Sanju Samson 74 off 32 balls, Steve Smith 69 off 47 balls and Jofra Archer 27 off 8 balls, 126. Batting first Royals scored...

CSK vs RR scoreboard

Chennai Super Kings Innings Murali Vijay c Curran b Gopal 21 Shane Watson b Tewatia 33 Faf du Plessis c Samson b Archer 72 Sam Curran st Samson b Tewatia 17 Ruturaj Gaikwad st Samson b Tewatia 0 Kedar Jadhav c Samson b Curran 22 M...

Byju's raises funds from BlackRock, Sands Capital, others

Ed-tech major Byjus on Tuesday said it has raised funding from BlackRock, Sands Capital and Alkeon Capital. Existing investors General Atlantic, Owl Ventures and Tiger Global are also participating in this round, it said in a statement. Byj...

IPL 13: Umpiring call again in focus after KXIP error

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni appeared a little upset over the umpires after they decided to review a decision during Rajasthan Royals innings in the 18th over on Tuesday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. An incident took place in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020