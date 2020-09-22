Kerala Govt orders 100 per cent attendance in its offices

The Kerala government on Tuesday ordered that all Government offices, including public Sector Units, should function with 100 per cent attendance, strictly observing COVID-19 protocol. The order in this regard was issued by Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta after it was observed that the work of the Secretariat and other government offices had been badly affected due to the pandemic restrictions.

Government offices were functioning with half their capacity due to the COVID spread, with employees being allowed to work from home. The government also permitted in-house dining in hotels and restaurants.

Until now, only parcel services were being allowed in hotels and restaurants. The order also stated that those going to other states and returning and all visitors to Kerala should undergo quarantine for seven days. They can get themselves tested on the seventh day after arrival and if found negative, further quarantine of seven days is optional and not mandatory, though 14 days quarantine is desirable as per health protocol, it said.

Those who do not get tested should continue on quarantine for the remaining seven days and complete a total of 14 days in quarantine.