Congress files complaint with ECI against Telangana Finance Minister for intimidating voters before Dubbak by-poll

Congress on Tuesday filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) against the Telangana Finance Minister for "collecting resolutions from PR institutions" and "intimidating the voters" at Dubbak Assembly Constituency in the state where by-polls are around the corner. In a letter to the ECI, Congress leader Ponnam Prabhakar said the Telangana Rashtra Samithi government in the state is intimidating voters to vote in favour of their candidates in Panchayat elections.

"I would like to draw your kind attention that TRS government in the state is misleading the people through their arid false promises and forcibly making decisions through them from Panchayat Raj institution for example in 41- Dubbak Assembly Constituency, Siddipet district of Telangana state to vote in favour of TRS candidate, in the ensuing by-election to above Assembly Constituency," he wrote in the letter. He wrote that in every election, the TRS government makes false promises and intimidates the people to vote in favour of their candidate from PR institutions.

"In every election, the TRS government is making false promises and intimidating the people to vote in favour of their candidates from PR institutions. Keeping in view the double standard and false attributes of the TRS government, I request you to please take necessary action against T. Harish Rao, Minister for Finance, for collecting resolutions from the PR institutions and intimidating the voters, in 41-Dubbak Assembly Constituency where the bye-elections shall be held very shortly," wrote Prabhakar. He added that the Minister's activities are anti-democratic and against the guidelines and norms of the Election Commission of India. (ANI)