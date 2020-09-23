Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. House Democratic leaders eye Tuesday vote on bill to avoid shutdown

30, leaders of both parties have been working on legislation to continue funding most programs at current levels and thus avoid a government shutdown in the middle of a pandemic, and with the Nov. 3 elections fast approaching. House Democrats announced Monday they had filed the stopgap funding legislation to last until Dec. 11, but they angered Republicans by leaving out some farm money that Trump wanted.

Reuters | Updated: 23-09-2020 04:47 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 04:47 IST
U.S. House Democratic leaders eye Tuesday vote on bill to avoid shutdown

The Democratic leader of the U.S. House of Representatives announced on Tuesday an agreement with Republicans on a stopgap funding bill to keep the government operating, with a vote expected later in the evening. With government funding running out on Sept. 30, leaders of both parties have been working on legislation to continue funding most programs at current levels and thus avoid a government shutdown in the middle of a pandemic, and with the Nov. 3 elections fast approaching.

House Democrats announced Monday they had filed the stopgap funding legislation to last until Dec. 11, but they angered Republicans by leaving out some farm money that Trump wanted. Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued a statement announcing a deal with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Republicans on the continuing resolution, or CR, which included the farm relief as well as nutritional assistance sought by Democrats.

"We have reached an agreement with Republicans on the CR to add nearly $8 billion in desperately needed nutrition assistance for hungry schoolchildren and families," Pelosi said in a statement. "We also increase accountability in the Commodity Credit Corporation, preventing funds for farmers from being misused for a Big Oil bailout."

The version that House Democrats filed on Monday did not include the $21.1 billion the White House sought to replenish the Commodity Credit Corporation, a program to stabilize farm incomes, because Democrats considered it a blank check for political favors. Trump, who faces a tough fight against Democratic rival Joe Biden in some farm states, had promised more farm aid last week during a political rally in Wisconsin, a key battleground state in the Nov. 3 elections.

Republicans had been furious at the omission. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Pelosi's resistance to including farm aid in the bill had been "basically a message to farm country to drop dead." The rest of the bill generally continues current spending levels. It would give lawmakers more time to work out spending through September 2021, including budgets for military operations, healthcare, national parks, space programs, and airport and border security.

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Money Heist Season 5: Is there any link between Alicia, Tatiana? What more we know

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

MP govt announces Rs 4,000 direct cash transfer to farmers under PM-KISAN scheme

Madhya Pradesh Minister Narottam Mishra on Tuesday said that the state government will transfer Rs 4,000 into the bank accounts of farmers in two installments under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana PM-KISAN scheme. The farmers w...

Former rebel commander to be next president of Bougainville, lead independence talks

Former rebel military commander Ishmael Toroama has been elected as president of Bougainville, an autonomous region in the South Pacific, electoral officials said on Wednesday, and is set to lead talks seeking independence from Papua New Gu...

'Gross interference' in internal matters: India slams Erdogan's Kashmir remarks at UNGA

India on Tuesday slammed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his remarks on Kashmir during United Nations General Assembly UNGA session, saying the latters speech constitutes gross interference in Indias internal affairs and is compl...

Punjab CM orders strict enforcement of COVID-19 protocols

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday ordered strict enforcement of COVID-19 safety protocols and strengthening of the public awareness campaigns across the state. Despite being satisfied at increased testing in rural are...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020