Andhra BJP passes 3 resolutions including 'attacks on Hindu temples in state'

Andhra Pradesh BJP on Tuesday passed three resolutions including the issue of attacks on Hindu temples and sentiments. The other two resolutions were passed to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for passing the farm bills and on the state political scenario and construction of BJP from the booth level.

The office-bearers' meeting was conducted for the first time after Somu Veerraju became the party president. BJP Andhra Pradesh Vice president Vishnuvardhan Reddy and party spokesperson Chandu Sambasiva Rao addressed the media after the meeting.

"Andhra Pradesh BJP is of the opinion that a conspiracy is going on regarding attacks on Hindu temples and Hindu beliefs. These incidents seem to be not mere random incidents, but appear to be orchestrated to polarise the castes and religions in the state," Vishnuvardhan Reddy said. "The government, particularly Endowments Minister, utterly failed in safeguarding the Hindus' sentiments, Hindu temples' properties. We demand the minister to resign owing responsibility to the incidents," he added.

Hitting out at State Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao over his provocative statements against Hindu sentiments, the BJP said incidents of attacks and thefts in Hindu temples prove that there is a "conspiracy against Hindus". "He (Rao) is trying to rake up differences between religions. AP BJP is of the opinion that Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao's comments are not personal ones but the stand of YSRCP. We demand that he should withdraw his statements," it added. "Some other parties (in a possible reference to TDP) are also speaking on our lines. But there is a difference. We respect other religions and believe in saving our Hindu religion. They are appeasing other religions, and now speaking of Hindus only for political motives. Our agitation will continue until proper actions are taken in the incidents of attacks on Hindu temples. Those Hindus arrested at Antarvedi should be released and cases on them should be withdrawn," the BJP said. (ANI)