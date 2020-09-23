Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh breaks his one-day fast

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh on Wednesday broke his one-day fast, he has started on Tuesday to protest the unruly behaviour towards him by some Opposition MPs during the passage of agriculture Bills in the Upper House on September 20.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2020 08:28 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 08:28 IST
Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh breaks his one-day fast
JD(U) MP Rajiv Ranjan Singh offering juice to Rajya Sabha Deputy Speaker Harivansh on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

By Amit Kumar Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh on Wednesday broke his one-day fast, he has started on Tuesday to protest the unruly behaviour towards him by some Opposition members during the passage of agriculture Bills in the Upper House on September 20.

Janata Dal (U) MP Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh offered juice to Harivansh to help him break the fast. "Harivansh ji was on fast for 36 hours. He had not eaten anything since Monday night. He was following his duty as Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha. There is a fixed procedure of everything in democracy and everyone has the right to raise his/her concerns under rules. If the Opposition or anyone else thinks that they can do whatever they want to do, it is not possible. If that happens that it will be anarchy," Singh told ANI.

Singh further said that the MPs who were suspended from the Rajya Sabha should think about the conduct of the Deputy Chairman, whose decision to go on a fast displayed sign of greatness. "In which rulebook is it written that you can threaten the Deputy Chairman and throw papers on him. The suspended MPs need to introspect about this. The gesture by the Deputy Chairman to visit and bring tea to the MPs while they were protesting, reflects his greatness," he added.

Harivansh on Tuesday observed a 24 hour-long fast hoping that it will lead the MPs who had behaved in a unruly behaviour towards self correction. Harivansh had also written to President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu saying protests in the Upper House on September 20 by the Opposition leaders during the passage of the two bills on Sunday caused him pain, stress and mental tension.

"The members of the Upper House indulged in violent activities in the name of democracy. They attempted to threaten the person on the Chair. Every rule, system of the Upper House was flouted. The members of the Parliament tore apart the rule book, threw it on me," Harivansh's letter read. The Deputy Chairman also mentioned that the sight of Opposition leaders getting up on the table of the officials of the House, raising unparliamentary and crude slogans and the violent behaviour has stayed with him.

Venkaiah Naidu, who is also the Rajya Sabha Chairman on Monday rejected the no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition against Harivansh saying that it is "not admissible under the rules". The Opposition parties had submitted a no-confidence motion against the Rajya Sabha deputy chairman after he overruled opposition pleas for postponing Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar's reply to the debate on the two farm Bills till Monday since the sitting time scheduled of the House was over.

On Monday, Naidu announced a one-week suspension of Trinamool Congress' (TMC) Derek O'Brien and Dola Sen, Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Sanjay Singh, Congress' Rajeev Satav, Ripun Bora and Syed Nasir Hussain, CPI (M)'s KK Ragesh and Elamaram Karim for "unruly behaviour" with the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman on Sunday during the passage of the farm Bills. (ANI)

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Money Heist Season 5: Is there any link between Alicia, Tatiana? What more we know

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Japan PM wants basic policy on new digital agency by year-end - Media

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Wednesday he wanted to compile a basic policy on a new digital agency by the end of this year and submit the bills to next years ordinary session of parliament, local media reported.Creating an...

Iran not a ‘bargaining chip’, President Rouhani tells world leaders at UN

Addressing world leaders at the UN General Assemblys annual debate, the Iranian leader highlighted the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Programme of Action JCPOA as one of the biggest accomplishments in the history of diplomacy, adding that his cou...

The UN is not a building in New York city, it is our commitment to future generations, Indonesian President tells world leaders

The United Nations is not a mere building in the city of New York, rather it represents an ideal and shared commitment of all nations, to realize world peace and prosperity for our future generations, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said i...

Responsibility of departments related to road construction to make pothole-free roads before festivals: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that it is the responsibility of all departments related to road construction to make the pothole-free roads before the festivals. Most of the roads have been converted into pits ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020