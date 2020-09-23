Left Menu
Development News Edition

LoP Ghulam Nabi Azad to meet Prez in evening over farm Bills, suspension of MPs: Sources

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad will meet President Ram Nath Kovind at 5 pm on Wednesday over the farm Bills and the suspension of the eight MPs, sources said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2020 12:21 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 12:21 IST
LoP Ghulam Nabi Azad to meet Prez in evening over farm Bills, suspension of MPs: Sources

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad will meet President Ram Nath Kovind at 5 pm on Wednesday over the farm Bills and the suspension of the eight MPs, sources said. "The President has given us time and the LoP in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad will meet him at 5 pm," a senior Opposition leader told PTI.

Around 16 Opposition parties had submitted a memorandum to the President on these issues. Earlier, it was decided that due to the COVID 19 pandemic, only five representatives of Opposition parties -- Congress, TMC, SP, TRS and DMK -- will attend the meeting, depending on their strength in Parliament. However, the TMC requested their spot be given to a smaller party, saying the fight against the farm Bills was a united effort and did not depend on the number of MPs of a particular party in the House. It was then decided that a representative from either the Shiv Sena or the NCP will join the delegation. However, during a meeting of Opposition Rajya Sabha MPs on Wednesday, it was decided that only the Leader of Opposition will attend the meeting, sources said. The Opposition parties were unanimous that they did not want to leave any party out, but they also wanted to follow all COVID-19 protocols, they added.

When asked about the TMC’s willingness to accommodate a smaller party in its place, its Rajya Sabha leader Derek O'Brien said, “All Opposition parties have been working hard unitedly to fight for farmers, workers and for saving democracy. The suggestion is a small gesture of solidarity from the Trinamool. It’s not just about numbers in Parliament. It’s the spirit” Opposition RS MPs are set to protest against the farm Bills and the suspension of MPs this afternoon as well, while the Opposition leaders in the Lok Sabha are planning to meet at 2 pm to decide on a dharna, sources said..

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Money Heist Season 5: Is there any link between Alicia, Tatiana? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Angels SS Simmons opts out of final weekLos Angeles Angels shortstop Andrelton Simmons opted out of the final week of the season, the team announced Tuesday. Earlier today, Andrelton Sim...

Kremlin critic Navalny discharged from Berlin hospital

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has been discharged from the hospital in Berlin where he has been treated after falling ill on a domestic flight in Siberia last month.The patients condition had improved sufficiently for him to be discharged f...

Uganda High Commission in Rwanda repatriates last batch of 80 Ugandan nationals

The High Commission of the Republic of Uganda in Kigali, Rwanda has repatriated a group of 80 Ugandan nationals including children on September 23, according to a news report by Chimp Reports.This makes 273 people so far repatriated massive...

Six Pakistani banks named in FinCEN leak: Report

As many as six Pakistani banks have been identified for suspicious transactions for close to USD 2.5 million, in a probe that looks into the role that global banks play in money laundering. Pakistan Today reported that information revealed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020