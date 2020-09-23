Opposition MPs stage protest over farm bills at Parliament premises

The Opposition parties staged a joint protest over the farm bills at the Parliament premises on Wednesday. The Opposition MPs, including Ghulam Nabi Azad and Derek O'Brien, among several others, carried placards with slogans like 'Save Farmers, Save Workers, Save Democracy', written on them.

They held a protest before the Gandhi statue in the Parliament premises and also took out a march in the premises later. Earlier, the Opposition MPs from various parties who had boycotted the ongoing Rajya Sabha session, met at the chamber of Leader of Opposition in the House, Ghulam Nabi Azad.

During the meeting, discussions were held on their further strategy on the farm bills passed by the Parliament. According to sources, the Opposition members are slated to meet President Ram Nath Kovind today evening amid the ongoing row over farm bills.

The sources added that only five opposition leaders will be allowed to meet the President at 5 PM. Opposition members had boycotted the proceedings on Tuesday after the speech by Azad in the Upper House. Opposition leaders staged a walk-out from the Rajya Sabha and held a protest before the Mahatma Gandhi statue in the Parliament premises. Congress and other parties had also boycotted the proceedings of the Lower House yesterday over the government "not agreeing" to suggestions of the Opposition on the agriculture Bills.

Eight Opposition MPs were suspended by the Rajya Sabha Chairman on Monday over the ruckus and the unruly scenes in the house on Sunday. While the Opposition members have expressed reservations over the manner in which the agriculture Bills were passed, the government and BJP leaders have accused them of not following the directions of the Chair. (ANI)