U'khand Assembly session held amid strict adherence to COVID protocols

A one-day monsoon session of the Uttarakhand Assembly was held here on Wednesday amid strict compliance with COVID guidelines. The Question Hour was done away with due to paucity of time and only written replies to questions were given. Special seating arrangements were made in the 71-member assembly to ensure physical distancing.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 23-09-2020 14:56 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 14:56 IST
A one-day monsoon session of the Uttarakhand Assembly was held here on Wednesday amid strict compliance with COVID guidelines. The session, originally scheduled to be held from September 23-25, had to be curtailed to one day because of rising cases of coronavirus in the state.  As decided earlier, only MLAs who had tested negative for COVID-19 were allowed to enter the House after thermal screening in the Vidhan Sabha corridor. Speaker Premchand Aggarwal and Leader of Opposition Indira Hridayesh were absent as they are undergoing treatment for the infection.

Deputy speaker Raghunath Singh presided over the proceedings of the House which began with obituary references to departed leaders, including former president Pranab Mukherjee and former MLAs Brij Mohan Kotwal and Narayan Singh Bhainsoda. Those who attended the pre-lunch session included Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, his cabinet colleagues Madan Kaushik, Satpal Maharaj, Arvind Pandey, Subodh Uniyal and minister of state Rekha Arya. The Question Hour was done away with due to paucity of time and only written replies to questions were given.

Special seating arrangements were made in the 71-member assembly to ensure physical distancing. Only 30 members can sit inside the assembly pavilion (sabha mandap), 10 in the spectators and media galleries and the rest in a separate room.           A distance of two yards was kept between the members. Arrangements for attending the session through the virtual platform have also been made and members aged 65 years and above have been advised to attend the session virtually.          PTI ALM    DPB

