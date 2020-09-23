Left Menu
Development News Edition

Senate GOP plans vote on Trump's court pick before election

Votes in hand, Senate Republicans are charging ahead with plans to confirm President Donald Trump's pick to fill the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Supreme Court seat before the November 3 election, launching a divisive fight over Democratic objections before a nominee is even announced.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-09-2020 16:36 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 16:36 IST
Senate GOP plans vote on Trump's court pick before election

Votes in hand, Senate Republicans are charging ahead with plans to confirm President Donald Trump's pick to fill the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Supreme Court seat before the November 3 election, launching a divisive fight over Democratic objections before a nominee is even announced. Trump said Tuesday he will name his choice Saturday, confident of support. Democrats say it's too close to the election, and the winner of the presidency should name the new justice. But under GOP planning, the Senate could vote October 29.

“I guess we have all the votes we're going to need,” Trump told WJBX FOX 2 in Detroit. “I think it's going to happen.” Republicans believe the court fight will energize voters for Trump, boosting the party and potentially deflating Democrats who cannot stop the lifetime appointment for a conservative justice . The Senate is controlled by Republicans, 53-47, with a simple majority needed for confirmation. The one remaining possible Republican holdout, Mitt Romney of Utah, said Tuesday he supports taking a vote. Still, with early presidential voting already underway in several states, all sides are girding for a wrenching Senate battle over health care, abortion access and other big cases before the court and sure to further split the torn nation.

It is one of the quickest confirmation efforts in recent times. No court nominee in US history has been considered so close to a presidential election. And it all comes as the nation is marking the grave milestone of 200,000 deaths from the coronavirus pandemic. During a private lunch meeting Tuesday at Senate GOP campaign headquarters, several Republican senators spoke up in favour of voting before the election. None advocated a delay.

Elsewhere, as tributes poured in for Ginsburg with vigils and flowers at the court's steps, Democrats led by presidential nominee Joe Biden vowed a tough fight. The Senate Democratic leader, Chuck Schumer, said “we should honour her dying wish,” which was that her seat not be filled until the man who wins the presidential election is installed, in January. But that seemed no longer an option. So far, two Republicans have said they oppose taking up a nomination at this time, but no others are in sight. Under Senate rules, Vice President Mike Pence could break a tie vote.

While not all Republican senators have said they will support the eventual pick, few appear willing to stand in the way of a top party priority. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell made no scheduling announcements. But hearings could start as soon as October 12 by the Senate Judiciary Committee, with a vote in the full Senate by October 29, according to a GOP aide granted anonymity to discuss deliberations.

After Trump met with conservative Judge Amy Coney Barrett at the White House on Monday he told reporters he would interview other candidates and might meet with Judge Barbara Lagoa when he travels to Florida later this week. Conversations in the White House and McConnell's office have been increasingly focused on Barrett and Lagoa, according to a person granted anonymity to discuss the private deliberations.(AP) RUP RUP.

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Money Heist Season 5: Is there any link between Alicia, Tatiana? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Rajya Sabha passes three labour codes to harmonize workers' needs

The Rajya Sabha in its sitting today passed three labour codes namely, Industrial Relations Code, 2020 ii Code on Occupational Safety, Health Working Conditions Code, 2020 iii Social Security Code, 2020. With this, the decks for the enact...

Pixxel partners with Momentus for 2nd satellite launch in 2021

Space tech startup Pixxel on Wednesday said it has signed an agreement with in-space satellite transportation and infrastructure company Momentus Inc for launching its second satellite in 2021. Under the agreement with California-...

School-bus-size asteroid to safely zoom past Earth

A small near-Earth asteroid or NEA will briefly visit Earths neighbourhood on Thursday, September 24, zooming past at a distance of about 13,000 miles 21,000 kilometres above our planets surface. The asteroid will make its close approach be...

Many past anomalies had to be corrected after J-K became UT: Jitendra Singh

After Jammu and Kashmir became a Union Territory, many past anomalies had to be corrected, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday. Speaking to ANI on Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill, 2020 here, Singh said, In erstwhile st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020