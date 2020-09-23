Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bajrang Dal activists stage protest at YSR Congress office in Hyderabad

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 23-09-2020 19:10 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 19:10 IST
Bajrang Dal activists stage protest at YSR Congress office in Hyderabad

Bajrang Dal activists onWednesday staged a protest at the office of the YSR Congresshere against the alleged "anti-Hindu policies" of the partygovernment in Andhra Pradesh

Bajrang Dal activists, who arrived at the YSRCongress office at Lotus Pond in Banjara Hills here, weretaken into preventive custody and released later, police said

A Bajrang Dal leader claimed that the protest, ledby Bajrang Dal and VHP, was against certain allegedlyobjectionable comments of a minister in AP and incidents that"hurt the sentiments of Hindus, including a chariot allegedlygetting burnt at a temple.PTI SJR BNWELCOME BNWELCOME

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, movie to have a female lead

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

India, Australia conduct naval exercise in Indian Ocean

The Indian and Australian navies on Wednesday began a two-day mega exercise in the Indian Ocean region that featured a range of complex naval manoeuvres, anti-aircraft drills and helicopter operations, officials said. It is the first major ...

France's defence chief misled nation on troops' virus safety

Frances defence minister has admitted to misleading the nation about virus protections for air force personnel who evacuated French citizens from the hard-hit Chinese city of Wuhan and have been suspected of links to Frances first confirmed...

Joint Committee of Parliament on personal data protection bill gets extension

The Joint Committee of Parliament examining the Personal Data Protection Bill was on Wednesday given an extension to submit its report during the winter session of Parliament. P P Chaudhary of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party BJP moved a m...

15 deaths, 1,946 fresh virus cases in Rajasthan

Fifteen people died from coronavirus in Rajasthan on Wednesday as the state reported a record 1,946 daily cases, taking the infection numbers to 1,20,739, according to a health bulletinSo far, 1,382 people have died from the infection in th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020