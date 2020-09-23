Bajrang Dal activists stage protest at YSR Congress office in Hyderabad

Bajrang Dal activists stage protest at YSR Congress office in HyderabadPTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 23-09-2020 19:10 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 19:10 IST
Bajrang Dal activists onWednesday staged a protest at the office of the YSR Congresshere against the alleged "anti-Hindu policies" of the partygovernment in Andhra Pradesh
Bajrang Dal activists, who arrived at the YSRCongress office at Lotus Pond in Banjara Hills here, weretaken into preventive custody and released later, police said
A Bajrang Dal leader claimed that the protest, ledby Bajrang Dal and VHP, was against certain allegedlyobjectionable comments of a minister in AP and incidents that"hurt the sentiments of Hindus, including a chariot allegedlygetting burnt at a temple.PTI SJR BNWELCOME BNWELCOME
