Atal tunnel to usher in unprecedented growth in Lahaul-Spiti: CM Thakur

Lahaul Valley in Himachal Pradesh will witness unprecedented development after the opening of the Rohtang’s Atal tunnel by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 3, CM Jai Ram Thakur said on Wednesday. Technical Education and Tribal Development Minister Ram Lal Markanda said the construction of the tunnel was a historic decision, which would reduce prove beneficial for the development of tribal areas in Lahaul-Spiti.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 23-09-2020 19:21 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 19:21 IST
Lahaul Valley in Himachal Pradesh will witness unprecedented development after the opening of the Rohtang’s Atal tunnel by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 3, CM Jai Ram Thakur said on Wednesday. Addressing people at Lahaul-Spiti Tandi panchayat, the CM said it was due to the vision of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee that the tunnel was constructed. With the inauguration of the tunnel in Rohtang, an era of prosperity will begin in the valley, he said, adding that the project not only symbolised development but also a paradigm of technology for world.

The CM said the tunnel has a strategic importance and PM Modi will be visiting the state on October 3 to inaugurate it. Earlier, the CM reviewed preparations for the inauguration ceremony with officers of Lahaul-Spiti district at Keylong. The CM said before the construction of the tunnel, Lahaul Valley used to be closed for vehicular movement for about six months due to bad weather but now people will have a facility which will make transportation possible throughout the year.

The CM also directed the authorities to make special arrangements for the VVIP visits, keeping in view standard operating procedures for COVID-19. Technical Education and Tribal Development Minister Ram Lal Markanda said the construction of the tunnel was a historic decision, which would reduce prove beneficial for the development of tribal areas in Lahaul-Spiti. Member, Tribal Advisory Committee, Shamsher Singh, presented a demand charter to the chief minister, urging to encourage tourism and winter sports in the area. Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

